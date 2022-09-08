‘Don’t worry darling’: ‘spitting and enmities’, the controversy between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

A few days ago the film by director Olivia Wilde, ‘Don’t worry darling’, was a great success at the Venice Film Festival upon receiving an ovation of more than four minutes from the audience, however, unfortunately the plot of the film was overshadowed by the series of events that have resulted between the actors of the film, since, at the moment, it seems that the history that the pre-production of the film has, is more intriguing than the movie itself. Next, we tell you all the scandals that have arisen, from the production of ‘Don’t worry darling’.

‘Don’t Worry Darling’: What’s going on with the cast?

The scandals generated in this film have not only been in the event of its release, since, the conflicts between most of the cast were generated for various reasons at different moments of the production of the film, from Olivia Wilde’s divorce for her affair with British singer Harry Styles, to Harry’s spitting on actor Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival. On the other hand, a conflict of sum between the actress Florence Pugh avoiding at all costs to have any kind of interaction with the director of the film Olivia Wilde.

‘Don’t Worry Darling’: The chronology of the scandal

July 31, 2019: It is announced that ‘Don’t worry darling’, the second film from director Olivia Wilde, will be produced by New Line Productions.

April 24, 2020: It is announced that the protagonist triangle of the film will be the actors and actress: Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh.

May 13, 2020: Dakota Johnson announces that she is joining the cast.

September 11, 2020: Due to alleged scheduling problems, it is announced that British singer Harry Styles will replace actor Shia LaBeouf as the lead in the film.

October 7, 2020: Dakota Johnson leaves the project due to scheduling problems and is replaced by Kiki Layne, on the other hand, Gemma Chan arrives to complete the cast of ‘Don’t worry darling’.

On the set of ‘Don’t worry darling’

October 26, 2020: Filming begins on ‘Don’t worry darling’. Due to a positive case by the production crew, filming is suspended until November 4, 2020.

November 13, 2020: It is made public that Olivia Wilde has separated from her partner of more than nine years, Jason Sudeikis.

December 11, 2020: Two former partners of actor Shia LaBeouf filed lawsuits for alleged sexual abuse and assault.

December 24, 2020: It is revealed that the real reason why Shia left the project is because he was fired for “his style”, the cul, clashed with Olivia Wilde’s way of directing.

January 5, 2021: The first images appear indicating a romance between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles.

February 4, 2021: In an interview, Wilde mentions that she likes to create a work environment without distinctions and that everyone in the production is on the same level, no one above another.

February 13, 2021: Filming wraps up for ‘Don’t worry darling’

August 2022: Social networks and media journalists soon realized that leading actress Florence Pugh has not published a single post that mentions or promotes the release of ‘Don’t worry darling’.

August 16: Florence Pugh condemns in an interview the comments related to the sexual scenes she has in the film, mentioning that people should start paying more attention to the plot than the morbidity of the sexual scenes between actors and actresses.

August 24: Olivia Wilde denies in an interview the rumor that the British singer Harry Styles received triple the salary of the co-star of the film, Florence Pugh.

August 26: Through a statement on his social networks, he directly asks Olivia to stop “lying” about his departure from the project, mentioning that he himself decided to leave the filming for various reasons.

September 5: The premiere of the film arrived at the Venice Film Festival, where the conflicts that accumulated during the entire production on the same night were immediate, from the tense behavior between Pugh and Wilde avoiding each other at all costs, until the alleged spit that Harry Styles gave actor Chris Pine when he took a seat in the theater where the film was shown.

Now we just have to wait to see how this dramatic story unfolds. Continue?

