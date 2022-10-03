Don’t worry, darling: the drama surrounding the Olivia Wilde-directed film has become a movie unto itself.

This article about all the drama revolving around the movie Do not worry dear was originally published in US edition of GQ.

In the age of incessant sequels and superhero fiction, it’s refreshing that a movie with a modest budget of around $20 million is dominating the conversation. Of course, in the case of Do not worry dear, the thriller Olivia Wilde’s psychological, it hasn’t been exactly for the reasons one would expect. The film, starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles Y Chris Pinehas been presented at the illustrious Venice Film Festival, and although he received a long standing ovation, there were many rumors of chaosthe result of a public relations mess that has been escalating in recent weeks.

Much of the drama created during the film’s presentation in Venice had to do with subliminal messages on social media and nuances that seemed to offer plausible denial. But the Internet has set its sights on a video in particular that has been played to exhaustion. Some believe that Styles spat at Pine as he returned to his seat in the room where the film was shown. The perceived proof is a brief sound that could be spitting (or literally anything else), and the way Pine abruptly stops clapping and flashes an incredulous smile. Apparently this would be a reaction to Pine’s look of disgust at Styles during a particularly harsh comment from the singer during the press conference, and that has been fodder for countless memes. Pine has since denied in statements to Variety through his representative that such an event has occurred.

Much of the controversy surrounding Do not worry dear started at the end of August, when Wilde stated in an interview with Variety who had fired Shia LaBeouf as the male lead because his “aggressive energy” was not conducive to the kind of “safe and trusting environment” he wanted to foster in the set. LaBeouf denied that this was the reason he dropped out of the project, saying to Variety that he resigned of his own free will due to scheduling problems to attend rehearsals. LaBeouf also shared a video Wilde sent him of trying to get the actor back in the movie, referring to Pugh as “Miss Flo” rather condescendingly. taking into account the context. (In the time since he left Do not worry dear, LaBeouf was sued by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs over allegations of physical and emotional abuse.)

rumors of tension between Florence and Olivia began when the fans of the first, seeing that he did not publish anything about Do not worry dear in social networks, they interpreted it as indifference, and from there they deduced that things were not going well. In addition, it seems that the actress criticized Wilde’s statements about her creative intentions behind the camera. In an interview with fashion, Wilde singled out the film’s female oral sex scene as a highlight, saying that he wanted audiences to “realize how little you see of a woman’s sexual hunger, and specifically this kind of female pleasure.” Shortly after, Florence declared to Harper’s Bazaar: “It all comes down to the sex scenes, or watching the most famous man in the world do it to someone, and that’s not really why we do our job. It’s not the reason I’m in this industry. Obviously, the fact of signing one of the most famous pop stars in the world was going to generate media noise. I’m not going to talk about it, because this movie is bigger and better than that. And the people who have made it are bigger and better than that.”