‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Video shows Olivia Wilde asking LaBeouf not to quit the movie

Leaked video message Olivia Wilde sent to Shia LaBeouf asking him not to leave her new movieDon’t Worry Darling.

The appearance of the video comes hours after LaBeouf denied having been fired from the film.

Wilde gave an interview earlier this week, in which he said he fired LaBeouf in 2020 to create a “safe and trusting environment” on set, and claimed that his acting process was “not conducive to the mood” that she demands in her productions.

LaBeouf denied this, saying he left of his own free will because he “couldn’t find time to rehearse” with the other actors.

The video, which LaBeouf allegedly shared with the American publication Variety to back up his claims, it was sent several days after he dropped out of Wilde’s film in August 2020.

In it, Wilde can be heard saying, “I feel like I’m not ready to give this up yet, and I’m also heartbroken and want to figure this out.”

It seems to allude to the tension between LaBeouf and co-star Florence Pugh, adding, “I think this could be a little wake-up call for Miss Flo. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into this moment and if you guys can make it up, and I respect your point of view, I respect hers, but if you can, what do you think? There is hope?”

The Independenthas contacted representatives for Wilde and Pugh for comment.

In the upcoming psychological thriller, LaBeouf was originally set to play Jack, the romantic partner of Pugh’s character Alice, but he was eventually replaced with Harry Styles.

Shia LaBeouf denied Olivia Wilde’s claim that she had fired him (Getty)

This is just the latest in a series of explosive revelations that have surrounded the film since production began two years ago.

In April, during a presentation of the film at CinemaCon, a major entertainment industry event, Wilde (who is currently in a relationship with Styles) received legal papers for the custody of her children with her ex-partner, Jason Sudeikis.

“In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack,” Wilde said of the incident. “It was quite annoying. It shouldn’t have happened.”

Additionally, unsubstantiated rumors of a feud between Wilde and lead actress Pugh have persisted for months. Neither side has commented on the alleged disagreements, but Wilde has repeatedly praised Pugh’s work on set.

“She was really a big supporter of him as someone who was newer to a film set,” he recounted of Pugh’s work with Styles. “And he was very supportive of her, as someone who understood that the movie was about her.”

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ (Warner Bros./YouTube)

At another point, Wilde had to deny rumors of a pay disparity between Pugh and Styles, with whom he struck up a relationship during the filming process.

Styles was rumored to be “earning three times as much” as Pugh. Wilde vehemently denied this and told Variety in an email that the suggestion “bothered” her.

“I am a woman who has been in this business for 20 years, and it is something that I have fought for myself and for others, especially as a director,” she wrote in an email to the magazine. “There is nothing true in those claims.”

Earlier this month, Pugh spoke out against some reactions to the film’s trailer, in which Jack (Styles) can be seen performing oral sex on his character, Alice.

She stated that she would not comment on the film’s sex scenes during the press screening.

“Obviously, by the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that,” he told Harper’s Bazaar. “That is not what I am going to discuss because [esta película es] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

It is planned that Don’t Worry Darling hits theaters on September 23.