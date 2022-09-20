Don’t worry dear arrives at the Spanish billboard with great expectation after all the controversies

This Friday lands in movie theaters Don’t worry dear (Don’t Worry Darling), the second film directed by Olivia Wilde after Super nerds that has a cast of the stature of Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde herself, among others.

The film is a psychological thriller whose plot revolves around Alice and Jack, a couple living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town that houses the men who work for the top-secret Victory project and their families.

Every day, the husbands of this 1950s utopian community go to work on Project Victory, a plan that will “change the world.” The women, however, stay at home, doing housework and, in their spare time, “living the dream.”

Life is perfect, with the needs of each resident met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and an unconditional commitment to the cause of Victory.

But when cracks begin to appear in her idyllic life, exposing glimpses of something far more sinister lurking beneath the alluring facade, Alice can’t help but wonder what exactly they’re doing at Victory and why.. How much is Alice willing to lose to expose what is really going on in this paradise?

Don’t worry dear, a film loaded with controversy

The new from Olivia Wilde arrives at the billboard Spanish with much expectation among viewers due to all the controversy that the film has been accumulating in recent months.

Already the debut of the film at the Venice Festival was overshadowed by all the events that have happened to Don’t worry, dear, showing one of the most uncomfortable red carpets in history.

The problems don’t worry dear They began during the filming when the relationship between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh, the protagonist of the film, began to crack due to the beginning of the sentimental relationship between Wilde and the other protagonist, the singer Harry Styles.

Apparently, the actress felt very uncomfortable because at that time, in theory, Wilde was still in a relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis, in addition to certain annoying attitudes of the director such as being late for filming.

Not only that, but Pugh’s salary was up to four times less than her co-star, which increased the interpreter’s anger to the point of not showing the slightest interest in the film when participating in its promotion.

The punchline came when Shia LaBeouf clarified Olivia Wilde’s statements about his departure, claiming that he was not fired, but rather left voluntarily because “there wasn’t enough time for rehearsals.”

During his statement, he provided a series of pieces of evidence, such as several text messages sent by Wilde in which he begged her to stay and a video in which the director claimed that “Miss Flo” had to give more for the film, which was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Pugh.

Behind this, Florence Pugh was removed from all appearances with the press that had to do with Don’t worry dear of the Venice Film Festival And on the red carpet, he didn’t take the slightest care to show that he didn’t want to be anywhere near Olivia Wilde or Harry Stiles. And vice versa.

This is just part of all the controversies surrounding the premiere on the Spanish billboard of Don’t worry, my dear, fueling the desire for the arrival of September 23 to see the result of this chaotic shooting film in the cinema.