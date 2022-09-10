‘Don’t worry, dear’, controversy will save you from oblivion

Everything pointed to that ‘Don’t Worry Darling‘, the new film as director of Olivia Wilde, was going to be one more title to take into account this season. Set in the 50s, ‘Don’t worry, my dear’ was presented as a psychological thriller in which Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) will begin to question the reality behind the seemingly idyllic city of Victoria, where she lives with her husband, Jack (Harry Styles), and in which all the men in that community work on a secret project managed by Frank (Chris Pine), founder of the Victory Project. The premise seemed like a twist to that of ‘The Stepford Wives‘ (Bryan Forbes’s 1975 cult movie that had a remake in 2004), something, to say the least, interesting. But being honest: the trailer that came to light already showed that the level of clutter pointed to be epic.

Last September 5, the film premiered in Venice out of competition, with some somewhat devastating first reviews (it could be seen coming), and in which the work of Pugh has been praised, who was making a parenthesis in his agenda (he was recording ‘Dune 2’ in Budapest) to make an appearance at the festival after Olivia Wilde announced at the press conference that the actress was not going to be present (it was known that she would attend the premiere that same day). The feud between Wilde and Pugh seems to have been brewing for some time, despite the fact that the interpreter made it clear that, for her, working under Wilde as a director was going to be a peak in her career since she idolized her for her first movie, ‘Super Nerds’.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ Warner Bros. Pictures

But it is necessary to make a brief review of the history behind the filming of ‘Don’t worry, dear’, to try to clarify what has happened so that today everyone is talking about it. Between April and May 2020, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Dakota Johnson (who will soon be unmarked due to schedule incompatibility) and Shia LaBeouf are announced as the main performers. At first, Wilde herself was going to be Alice and Pugh would be Bunny, her best friend, roles that the director decided to exchange so that the protagonist would be a younger character. In April, LaBeouf is reportedly fired. This is when the controversy begins to embrace the project.

Apparently, and according to Wilde’s statements to Variety, she was the one who decided to remove the actor because his character clashed too much with that of Pugh, who did not seem to be comfortable with a fictional partner known to all due to his history of accusations of abuse and violent clashes. She was LaBeof who sent a series of screenshots of messages crossed with Olivia Wilde to the magazine’s editorial office in which he said to leave the project because he had not had time to rehearse, as well as a video in which the director begged him to stay.

The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ crew at the Venice Film Festival premiere GTres

And Harry Styles arrived (aka the living celebrity who has decided to push queerbaiting to the limit) as LaBeouf’s replacement. Y Wilde and he fell in love. So far, what could be one more of the romances that have started in Hollywood during a shoot. But apparently, it is another of the triggers of the show that the public and the press have been able to experience in Venice. Without the real reason being revealed, it seems, the atmosphere that was created once the director and the former member of One Direction began to get intimate was not well received by the rest of the team. Such is the point that, once the filming was finished, Olivia Wilde shared a post on Instagram praising Styles, her partner, something that the world captured as a coarse ignoring his companions.

Miss Flo

That same ignoring is what Florence Pugh made clear to Wilde, whom she did not mention when she thanked after finishing filming. In addition, the protagonist of ‘Midsommar’ has been quite reluctant to do any kind of promotion of the movie (she shared the trailer on her IG feed and little else), something that the director had very internalized when announcing in Venice that Miss Flo (the way she referred to her), was “a whole force” and that he would not be present at that press conference.

In that same timeline, Twitter falls at the feet of Pugh when go viral video in which the actress, dressed in Valentino and with a Spritz in handstroll through the streets of Venice.

Olivia saying that Miss Flo is not going and Miss Flo arriving with a Spritz in her hand is the chaotic energy that represents me. https://t.co/9SVF6VMWVB – Estela Cebrian (@estelacebrian) September 5, 2022

The networks were crying out for hopefully Ryan Murphy is taking notes for a new season of ‘Feud’, but not everything here was summed up in the possible (and not entirely confirmed) discomfort between the two women (although the images of them accompanied by the rest of the actors and without even approaching or crossing glances between the two speak for themselves). Added to this is the lack of affection between Wilde and Styles (who have made it clear that they are not going to show off their relationship in public), the alleged spit that he seems to throw at Chris Pine at the time of entering to see the film (already denied, but that adds fuel to the fire of a promotion that seems to be cursed), or the faces of the latter thinking something like “Earth, swallow me”, when hearing Harry say Styles an obvious thing that a person with seven years of mental age could have said: “What I like most about the movie is that it feels like a movie.“.

Although given the stir caused, the tabloid headlines and the number of memes it is causing, more than a movie it seems that we are facing a live show created in the image and likeness of the Twitter era. Furthermore, it goes without saying that we can’t wait to see ‘Don’t worry, dear’, which already has the essence of any self-respecting cult movie inscribed in its DNA.