Don’t Worry Dear Olivia Wilde Movie Review

There should be more texts published about all the controversy that took place during the pass of “Do not worry dear” at the Venice festival that about “Do not worry dear”. Nor will I point out from a false superiority those who are hypnotized by a good gossip, because I myself was one of those who played a Twitter video more than a dozen times to solve the mystery of whether or not Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine. If you haven’t heard the full story behind Olivia Wilde’s new movie, I envy you and, at the same time, invite you to poke around a bit. For my part, my commitment to this text is to leave aside any type of sensationalism from this first paragraph, because I think that what is foreign to the film itself has overshadowed a proposal that –with its pluses and minuses– deserved more texts than those that a server has crossed over there. Because yes, as often happens at the Venice festival (lover of black and white, but never gray), people have been too cruel to “Do not worry dear”.

Olivia Wilde ditches comedy coming-of-age how well he had tamed in “Super nerds” (“booksmart”19) to delve into a practically antithetical project, a dystopian thriller with many traces of “The unknown dimension” (it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that “Twilight Time” by The Platters is part of the soundtrack) which represents a more than firm step towards the reaffirmation of her figure as director. In her second feature film, the filmmaker builds a more than solid universe halfway between period film and science fiction, full of memorable images articulated from a photography as lively and bright as dark and twisted is the background that hides its margins ( just as it happens with those neighbors who “seemed like a normal person, they always said hello…”).

The world Wilde designs feels alive, which is a credit we can’t assign to every contemporary sci-fi thriller (yes, “vivarium” by Lorcan Finnegan, I look at you). The balance that “Do not worry dear” maintains between the search for an authorial signature that claims its presence and the awareness that this universe has been crossed by many other views. we have some of “The Truman Show” de Weir, we have some of the “sigh” of Guadagnino, we have something of “The forest” from Shyamalan, we got some “Wandavision” of Shakman, we have something (if we wear something gamers) from the prologue to “Fallout 4”… Wilde manages to weave all these imaginaries together without showing the seams in his tapestry, making entering this theme park of anti-communism a comforting experience. From the compilation (perhaps somewhat uninspired) of various hits of the fifties, from Skeeter Davies to The Chords, this feeling of staying in the Eden of American conservative values ​​is reinforced, while leaving it to the powerful original soundtrack by John Powell (somewhat inspired by Mica Levi’s work on “Under The Skin”) the task of pointing out the masks, costumes and sets.

But what happens outside of the purely aesthetic? What happens outside the Port Aventura of the Eisenhower era, beyond this papier-mâché American dream? That, unfortunately, everything falls apart. “Do not worry dear” it is unmasked as its footage progresses as a film rich in the generation of atypical images but poor in their justification and cohesion. Too many script twists and narrative layers do not favor an imaginary that seemed to settle for unfolding, surprising and generating doubts. Wilde’s second film didn’t sit well with its release just a month after Jordan Peele’s third film. Comparisons are always hateful, but this “Let me out” from white middle-class families in the 1950s doesn’t know how to approach the third act entrance, or at least how to approach it with the grace that Peele approached it. The resolution of the dystopian in “Do not worry dear” it is rough, elaborate and hasty and its end, without a doubt, abrupt. For Wilde the important thing was the way, that is clear. But for a story in which he asks her “what lies beyond?” goes through each frame, the destination must be fundamental.

Wilde’s new is easily confused between science fiction, fantasy, schizophrenia and conspiracy, thus orchestrating a chaos of set pieces from which it is easy to feel quickly saturated. Or, at least, of which it would be easy to feel easily saturated if it were not for the masterful and always inspired performance of Florence Pugh, which once again reaffirms her position as one of the essential actresses of genre cinema of this decade. And yes, maybe Harry Styles needs a couple more acting classes, but let’s not play bad blood either, that his interpretation as a dancer possessed by toxic masculinity is not as disastrous as we had been painted. Because I find it worth mentioning how suggestive it is to articulate a discourse on the return of certain old masculinities through an artist who has been at the center of public debate precisely because he is an icon of the new ones (and of course queerbaitingbut this for another day).