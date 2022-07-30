“Don’t worry honey”, with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, released a disturbing trailer

It’s Olivia Wilde’s new movie as a director with her partner, Harry Styles, as one of the leads and the other is Florence Pugh, the rising star that every studio wants to have. (Warner Bros.)

Olivia Wilde directed his second film after booksmartthe great debut of the actress in that role that gave her great recognition and a good margin to think about her next project, Do not worry honey. The film will have Florence Pugh Y Harry Styles (partner of the director) as well as a great cast like Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Timothy Simons and more.

The film will be released on September 22 in Latin America and its second preview presents a more disturbing scenario than the previous one in which Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) begins to realize that the life she lives is a delusion. Her rebellion will cost her suffering on the way to freedom and only she will fight to get out of that perfect life.

The movie of New Line Cinema is located in a neighborhood of white families in the United States in the 50s where everything seems to be armed and managed by something superior. There are clear influences from The Truman Showbut also from the filmography of Jordan Peele, Us Y Flees! On television you can find other elements of Westworldbut also from the recent severity.

The story centers on Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), who are lucky enough to live in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town that houses the men who work for the top-secret Victory project. and their families. The 1950s social optimism espoused by its CEO, Frank (Pine), equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach, anchors all aspects of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. While the husbands spend each day inside the Victory Project headquarters, working on “progressive materials development,” their wives, including Frank’s elegant partner Shelley (Chan), spend their time basking in the beauty, luxury and the debauchery of his community.

The main conflict begins in the next part of the synopsis: “Life is perfect, with the needs of each resident satisfied by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and an unconditional commitment to the cause of Victory. But when cracks begin to appear in her idyllic life, exposing glimpses of something far more sinister lurking beneath the alluring facade, Alice can’t help but question exactly what they’re doing at Victory and why. How much is Alice willing to lose to expose what is really going on in this paradise?

This psychological thriller was considered bold, twisted and visually stunning in its first preview and now with the second released this Thursday, July 21, it only confirms that it does have elements to be considered one of the most anticipated films of the year. Do not worry honey It is directed by Wilde and the screenplay is written by writer Katie Silberman (Booksmart) based on a story by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke and Silberman.

Do not worry honey It will be released on September 22 in Latin America.

