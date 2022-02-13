Don’t worry Inter, you can see the moon even from here

Valuable point at Maradona thanks to the proof of character in the second half: Inter showed that they deserve the top

The notes of one of Luciano Ligabue’s masterpieces lull the Inter environment after 90 minutes of high tension in Naples. Stunned from the start with a handicap, the Nerazzurri stayed in the game, absorbing the blows in the first half and relaunching themselves with a different attitude in the second half. These are the premises that must push us to see the glass half full for the 1-1, despite a few too many errors in the dribble phase and the almost total evanescence of some key elements. Inzaghi did not want to distort his team, taking into account difficulties that promptly arose, also because Inter from an athletic point of view is not going through its best moment.

Regardless, however, anyone who shows up at the Maradona knows well that he must wear a helmet. Italian champions included, no matter what he thought the most ruthless and severe fringe of typhus. Those who hoped that the Nerazzurri would find a red carpet and could walk candidly towards the three points, will have missed the last episodes of our championship series. The desire for revenge after the derby thrown to the winds is understandable, but never take your eyes off reality. In a few weeks the importance of the point collected tonight will be more evident.

In between, a little phosphorus was missing, forward the killer instinct of the best days. But the year is made up of ups and downs, of tears and pursuits. This is the moment in which you have to take the shot, maintaining the right clarity. There will be further tightening of the ranks in the next engagements, putting in place all the confidence accumulated by today’s reaction. Nothing is precluded, Inter are still in the lead. And even if the sky is less clear than usual, the moon accompanying the second star is there to illuminate the Nerazzurri’s hopes.

