Don’t worry, Netflix isn’t going to close your account

It is no secret that Netflix is ​​trying to fight account sharing, a practice bordering on legality that directly affects the streaming giant’s revenues and, more indirectly, the subscription fee whose price rises to contain losses.

This does not mean that Netflix is ​​taking some kind of action that goes beyond one mild two-factor authentication request, as instead someone is claiming on the Net. In fact, news is circulating, complete with an artfully packaged title, according to which the American company is closing shared accounts and starting to impose heavy fines.

Netflix doesn’t fine anyone

The news, which we can easily define a hoax given that it has no evidence to support its claims, is also pushed by Google, throwing dozens and dozens of users into a panic who are now afraid of receiving hefty penalties.

At the moment Netflix has not released any official statement regarding the possibility of closing shared accounts, given the difficulty of proving non-compliance with the rules of use. It is certain that the company is studying countermeasures, perhaps following the example of DAZN which from next year will abolish multi-user, due to the improper use made of it by users, or making subscriptions for one or two users more attractive.

What is certain, however, is that Netflix has no authority to impose fines on its users, of any nature or entity. However, it cannot be ruled out a priori that the company is carefully monitoring accounts that adopt “suspicious” behavior and sends further warnings to support its rules.

At the moment, however, the company has confirmed that the notifications, also received from some Italian users, are part of a test designed to guarantee the correctness of use of the accounts, without however issuing further comments on the matter. For the moment, therefore, Netflix subscribers can sleep peacefully, especially those who respect the rules. Anyone wishing to activate their own subscription can do so by choosing one of the three plans available: