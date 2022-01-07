“Don’t you have anything better to do?” [VIDEO]

The Bat-signal of Ben Affleck lights up the sky of Gotham again: the actor is back to talk about the not too positive experience in the role of the DC hero and specifically of Batman v Superman.

Fans will probably still have the “Sad Affleck“, Born right after a video in which the interpreter of Bruce Wayne he seemed to react very badly to the news that the film was receiving a lot of criticism. For many, it was the beginning of the end of Snyderverse: subsequent projects have in fact tried to correct the shot, but the DCEU has had to reinvent itself several times and has not yet found a definitive square.

Well, Affleck went back to talking about those criticisms in an interview with the The Howard Stern Show. The celebrated host began by acknowledging that Batman fans are particularly susceptible and recalling the criticism after casting. Michael Keaton; therefore, he asked the Oscar-winning actor for Will Hunting And Argon if he had suffered from the comments received. His answer:

“I took it badly. Thank goodness I would have stayed there 10 years ago, but it hurt because I asked myself ‘Wait a minute, let’s go. What should I do? You understand I mean no? I said to myself ‘Jesus Christ’ … I thought it was an interesting idea, but you know what? I also immediately thought ‘Now a petition starts’. Now they do these things, everyone will petition. Over 100,000 people have signed that fucking petition! I mean, have nothing better to do with your day than sign petitions? Ironically, the reason I did it is that I wanted to make a film for my children, for my son in particular, something they would be proud of “

After that inauspicious experience, Ben Affleck wore the Batman costume in Justice League – and related Snyder Cut – and will soon be back in The Flash from Andy Muschietti. At his side there will be, curiously, that Michael Keaton mentioned by Howard Stern. A reunion of actors criticized for the part.

