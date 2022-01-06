Dont’look up is the most watched movie on Netflix in its debut week

Dont’look up is one of the most talked about titles of recent weeks. Released on Netflix last December 24, boasts a stellar cast – Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Timothèe Chalamet, Jonah Hill and Mark Rylance – and is directed by one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed directors, Adam McKay (The big bet, Vice – The man in the shadows). Thanks to all these reasons, the film managed to break a historic Netflix record, becoming the most viewed product ever in just one week. The streaming platform has indeed confirmed a Deadline that the 152.29 million hours watched globally from December 27th to January 2nd set a new record. McKay’s satire is also the third most watched film (in its first 28 days) in Netflix history, after Bird Box And Red Notice.

Although the production house does not release weekly data, it is likely that Don’t look up he will manage to snatch the primacy both from the thriller with Sandra Bullock and from the blockbuster with Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johson and Ryan Reynolds. The data were also commented on by the same movie director, who tweeted that he was amazed at the reception his film received. Despite the conflicting opinions of critics and audiences, the film therefore managed to tell the spirit of the times, bringing attention to climate change, a very topical issue. At the heart of the story, in fact, the discovery of two astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence): a comet is on a collision course with the Earth, but the president of the United States (Meryl Streep) – in the middle of the election campaign – requires to keep the news hidden.

Netflix it also disseminated the data of the other most viewed titles of the week, with Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut – The Lost Daughter – which earns the third place. In Italy the film will be released in theaters thanks to BiM Distribution.

