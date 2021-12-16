DOOGEE V10 vs DOOGEE V20: the evolution of rugged smartphones

DOOGEE has years of experience in the rugged phone industry with a commitment to making the best smartphones. DOOGEE V20 the culmination of all these years of experience. It is the successor to the successful DOOGEE V10 smartphone, and they both share many similarities and differences. Let’s find out.

Before we begin, let’s discuss the features common of the 2 smartphones, because as the saying goes: “if not broken, don’t fix it”. Both models rely on octa-core processors for their performance. They also have side-mounted fingerprint readers, a 16MP selfie camera, a 33W fast charger, NFC, and support the same number of frequencies. They are both IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810 certified.

DOOGEE rugged phones are recognizable and loved for theirs special features, from laser rangefinder to thermal imaging. V10 equipped with a integrated infrared thermometer, very useful especially in this period. DOOGEE V20 updates some specifications thanks to a 1.05-inch rear display. The most commercialized and important feature of the V20 is the 6.43-inch AMOLED display by Samsung. This is the first AMOLED display on a rugged phone. The screen has a resolution of 2K with an aspect ratio of 20: 9.

DOOGEE V10 on the other hand comes with a 6.39 inch LCD display inches with resolution 720×1560 and a peak brightness of 500 nit.

On the card the battery from 8500 mAh of the V10 seems to perform better than the battery from 6000 mAh of V20. But considering the V20 uses an AMOLED display and has a more advanced power management system, you get approx the same autonomy of use for both devices. The smaller battery capacity also makes the V20 lighter and easier to handle. Both phones support fast charging and come with fast charging power supplies from 33 W. V10 supports 10W wireless charging while V20 supports up to 15W.

The main camera from 64 MP of V20 unequivocally beats that V10 from 48 MP. DOOGEE V20 flanged on both sides by a night vision camera from 20 MP and a wide-angle camera from 8 MP to form a three-camera setup mode. In conclusion, V20 worthy of carrying on the legacy of V10. The new entry in the V series up for grabs in a giveaway currently underway on the DOOGEE official website where the luckiest fans can pick up the devices for free. The launch date has yet to be announced.

Follow us on our Instagram channel,

lots of news to come!

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!