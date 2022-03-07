DOOM has temporary sales for its games in the Nintendo Switch eShop: only until tomorrow

We get more good deals again for users interested in Nintendo products. This time the information will be great for those of you who are looking for an outstanding title of switch at a good price, specifically offers of DOOM.

In the European and American eShop are currently offering us the games of DOOM at temporarily reduced prices. This is a really outstanding compilation of titles, so we certainly recommend you take a look at the offer. Remember that you have our tutorial to access the eShop of other territories here.

These are the DOOM offers

You can already see their availability below, because they last see you tomorrow March 8:

DOOM (1993) – $2.49 (normally $4.99)

DOOM – $19.99 (normally $39.99)

DOOM 3 – $4.99 (normally $9.99)

DOOM 64 – $2.49 (normally $4.99)

DOOM Eternal – $23.99 (normally $59.99)

DOOM II (Classic) – $2.49 (normally $4.99)

If you are looking for a good Nintendo Switch game, this is definitely a good opportunity. Remember that we have previously received similar offers for various products: you have them compiled here.

Source: eShop.