Doomsday clock: the Apocalypse clock is stopped, but that’s not good news

One hundred seconds: this is – for the third consecutive year – the time that separates us from the apocalypse. The time of the Doomsday Clock (literally, in fact, the apocalypse clock), which turns 75 in 2022, is fixed every year from Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists and a committee that also includes 11 Nobel laureates, e has never been this close to midnight, that is toself destruction of the human species.

There are those who hoped that the past year had contributed in some way to reverse the trend, but there was nothing to be done. The reasons? The continuous threats which derive from nuclear weapons, the climate change, the disruptive technologies and – obviously – the Covid-19 pandemic. All, exasperated by one disinformation rampant which, according to the committee of scientists, undermines rational decision-making.

Stuck in a dangerous moment

Let’s take a step back: the Doomsday Clock was created in 1947 from Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists for raise people’s awareness compared to how close humanity is to its self-destruction. Every year the doomsday clock, designed by the painter Martyl Langsdorf, points out to us how much time do we have before midnight, which symbolizes the end of our species.

Dramatic as it may sound, the Doomsday Clock rests on solid scientific basis: the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists was founded in 1945 by Albert Einstein, J. Robert Oppenheimer, Eugene Rabinowitch and other University of Chicago scientists who contributed to develop the first atomic weapons in the Manhattan Project. Unable to stand still and watch the consequences of their work, they formed the committee for inform public opinion and policy makers on threats to human existence created by human beings themselves. Among the projects carried out by the committee, the watch is undoubtedly the most famous, representing – as stated in this year’s press release – “a symbol of danger, hope, caution and our mutual responsibility“.

The Doomsday Clock time is set by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Science and Security Board (Sasb) with the support of the Bulletin’s Board of Sponsors, which includes 11 Nobel laureates. In 1947 the clock showed i 7 minutes to midnight: over the past 75 years the hands went progressively – with more or less important fluctuations – towards the hour of judgment, until you reach the historical low (100 seconds to midnight) In the 2020.