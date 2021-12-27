“Door-to-door vaccine to avoid lockdown” / UK, how it takes place: doctors at home …

Vaccine door to door in the UK to avoid a new lockdown? This could be the scenario for the near, imminent future in the country led by Boris Johnsonwhich would be seriously considering the hypothesis of reaching the population with vaccinations directly in their homes. The news was reported by the British newspaper “The Guardian”, which in today’s online edition explains that the British Coronavirus vaccination teams have already carried out a test in this sense in Ipswich, Suffolk, and soon this solution could be extended across the nation.

Covid, new rules for those returning from travel abroad / Buffers and quarantine

Moreover, new anti-Covid measures came into force in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day, while it is unlikely that politicians in England discuss further measures until Monday 27 December. In this sense, however, it filters from London circles that Downing Street believes that reaching those who have not yet been vaccinated is the key to avoiding new restrictions. As we said, a door-to-door vaccine trial was performed in late November in Ipswich, where public health teams spoke with people to help address their concerns and offer transportation to vaccination centers. A bus also drove around the area to offer vaccines without an appointment.

Third dose Covid vaccine, when to do it? / Min. Health: booster after 4 months, under 18 …

DOOR TO DOOR VACCINATION IN UK? MEANWHILE THE FIRST DOSES INOCULATED AMONG YOUNG PEOPLE INCREASE

Thus, while the idea of ​​the door-to-door vaccine takes shape, policy makers will soon be called upon to express their verdict. All while the number of people who have received theirs first dose anti-Covid serum increased by around 46% in the past week and, in total, 221,564 first doses were administered in England between 15 and 21 December. Not only that: 279,112 second doses were inoculated, noting a 39% leap forward, as evidenced by the Department of Health and Social Care.

Bassetti “Enough swabs and quarantines” / “Now colds with vaccine, change the rules”

The greatest growth was seen among young people, with an 85% increase in first doses for those aged 18 to 24 years and a 71% increase in first doses for those between 25 and 30 years. Finally, in the week up to December 21 last, more first doses were injected to the over 60s than at any other time of the year from June to this part.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED