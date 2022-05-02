DoorDash delivery girl saves woman’s life by delivering pizza

Caryn Hebert Sullivan, left, was on the ground, bleeding from her head when DoorDasher Sophia Furtado, right, arrived with her delivery

(CNN) — When a Massachusetts woman ordered a pizza on a Friday night, she had no idea that her delivery man’s quick thinking and kindness would change her life that night.Caryn Hebert Sullivan placed the call for a late dinner on February 11, and DoorDash driver Sophia Furtado took the order to an address in the small community of West Island Fairhaven, located in Buzzards Bay, about 20 miles southeast. from Fall River.

“It was a normal night for me,” Furtado told CNN Thursday, “I was almost at the end of my shift.”

But when he got home around 10 p.m., he saw Sullivan lying on the ground outside, her head bleeding. Sullivan, who previously had an injured arm and a bad knee, was outside waiting for the delivery.

When he turned around, he said, his arm and knee gave way. She fell and hit her head on the way down.

“I just remember lying in my driveway thinking ‘This is it,'” Sullivan recalled. “I was lying there and I saw a lot of white clouds.”

Furtado has medical knowledge from his training as an Emergency Medical Technician, but had failed the National Registry test. He noticed that Sullivan’s blood was clotting and estimated that she had been lying outside for 15 to 20 minutes.

“Caryn was unresponsive and her eyes kept rolling into the back of her head,” Furtado said, “I felt like I was going to lose her.”

Sullivan’s husband, Robert, was sleeping inside the house but woke up to calls for help from Furtado. She told him to get some supplies while she dialed 911.

According to Officer Jillian Jodoin of the Fairhaven Police Department, Furtado spoke with the dispatcher while rendering assistance.

“At that point, Sophia became part of our team to help Caryn.” Jodoin told CNN: “I asked if it was possible for him to continue stabilizing Caryn’s neck to keep her spine safe, her response was, ‘I’m not going anywhere.'”

Soon after, police and doctors began to arrive. Furtado stayed with her until Sullivan was taken to the hospital.

Sullivan said she was hospitalized for three weeks after the incident and suffered two serious brain bleeds. Robert and her daughter, Veronica, were by her side the entire time. At one point, she said they were both there until 2 am to find out if she would make it.

Recovery, rewards and friendship

After his time in the hospital, Sullivan came home in March. “He couldn’t drive, he couldn’t write, he could barely walk,” she said. Although she was considered fully recovered at the end of March, she is still working on some things, after losing 60% of her hearing, and she can now drive short distances.

Despite the terrifying experience, Sullivan and Furtado became friends during the trauma.

“I’m so thankful for her, she’s my guardian angel,” Sullivan said, “Thank God she was there, if she wasn’t, I’d be dead.” The two met each other’s families and Sullivan even gave Furtado’s two children Easter gifts.

Furtado was recognized at a ceremony Wednesday. DoorDash awarded him a $1,000 educational grant.

“We are incredibly grateful to Ms. Furtado for stepping in during a critical time and relieved that the client recovered safely.” A DoorDash spokesperson told CNN, “Ms. Furtado’s attentiveness and quick response was nothing short of heroic and we are honored to be able to show our appreciation for her tremendous effort.”

Fairhaven Police also presented him with an award for saving lives.

“Sophia jumped into action, alerting Robert, activating the emergency response system, deploying the necessary materials, providing assistance and helping officers expedite information gathering. She saved a life,” the Police Department told CNN. in a written statement.

The recognition came as a surprise to Furtado.

“I didn’t expect it at all,” he said, “I would have done it for anyone.”

Furtado had previously been a driver for DoorDash and returned to work in January. She said she hopes to use the money for more Emergency Medical Technician studies when her family achieves some financial stability. She and Sullivan added that they will continue to stay in touch and plan to meet again.