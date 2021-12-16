Doors closed to Christians but not to American Jews: controversy in Jerusalem

Doors open for North American Jewish pilgrims but not for those of the Christian religion: the government’s choice of Jerusalem raises the protests of the Catholic Church.

Everything would be attributable to the onset of the Omicron variant, which led to a new closure of the borders. A rigid line, the one followed by the government of Jerusalem, a city that since the beginning of the pandemic has remained open to non-residents without restrictions for only a few days, that is to say from the first of November (the date on which the doors were opened exclusively to tourists vaccinated) at 28, which is the moment in which the first cases of omicron were recorded. The states included in the red list, that is to say the one including the destinations forbidden even to citizens of all of Israel, continues to grow day by day: France, Spain and the United Arab Emirates (Uea) have recently been added to Great Britain.

It is useless to try to obtain special permits in view of the Christmas celebrations: all requests from Christian communities have been returned to the sender. Therefore, there is no possibility for pilgrims to reach the much desired destination in this specific period of the year.

Exceptions and controversies

A rigid line that does not provide for exceptions, even if in practice this is not the case. The gates of the city, in fact, will be open to some groups of young Jews North Americans, who usually visit Israel during their end-of-year holidays by taking part in real tours organized by the Birthright association. This was the decision taken by the extremist minister Ayelet Shaked, who decided to create ad hoc and direct a committee to manage the influx of these small groups.