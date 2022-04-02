‘Dopesick’ and other series based on journalistic investigations

For decades, great journalistic investigations have been adapted to the big screen; Dog Day Afternoon, Almost Famous, The Insider And till fast and furiousamong many others, were movies that were based on articles that told incredible stories.

Now, at the time of streaming and of hundreds of series released per week, it seems that journalism also came to television to stay. Here are some of the series that found inspiration in deep research:

Dopesick (Star+)

This series starring Michael Keaton (who just won a SAG Award for his role) and created by Danny Strong (yes, Doyle himself from Gilmore Girls), is based on the nonfiction book of the same name, written by journalist Beth Macy, who has lived for more than 30 years in a small town where the epidemic of drug addiction opioids has wreaked havoc. Like the book, the series mixes the personal with the macro: while it tells personal stories of families and towns devastated by OxyContin addiction, it also exposes corporate greed and the failures of the gringo system that allowed the Sackler family, owners of the pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma, made billions, even though they knew their drug was not safe. After understanding this story, which goes from 1996 to today, it is impossible not to be left with a mixture of sadness and anger.

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

The story of Anna Sorokin (real last name: Delvey), the German swindler who posed as a German heiress and extorted hundreds of thousands of dollars from New York banks, hotels and socialites, was told in “How Anna Delvey Fooled New York’s Party People”, a 2018 article written by journalist Jessica Pressler in New York Magazine. Now, a couple of years later, this true story has been adapted by Shonda Rhimes as a miniseries for Netflix. And the most curious thing is that this is not the first time that an article by Pressler has been adapted to the screen; in 2019, his article “The Scores scammer” served as the basis for the film’s script hustlers starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu.

Pam & Tommy (Star+)

As I had already told you a couple of months ago when I wrote about this miniseries, Pam & Tommy is based on a 2014 article written by Amanda Chicago Lewis for Rolling Stone magazine, in which she describes how and why Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen in the series) stole a safe after Tommy Lee fired him, how he discovered that in the box was an intimate video of Lee and Anderson, and the impact this had on Pamela and Tommy’s lives. The series stars Lily James (who looks strikingly identical to Pamela Anderson) and Sebastian Stan.

The Act (StarzPlay)

The terrifying story of Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee and Blanchard, a mother who deliberately made her daughter sick, to the point of pulling out her teeth, shaving her, putting a catheter in her and making her believe she needed a wheelchair, is based on a 2016 article, published by Michelle Dean on Buzzfeed and titled “Dee Dee wanted her daughter to get sick, Gypsy wanted her mother to be killed”. In the miniseries, both Joey King and Patricia Arquette (who were nominated and won, respectively, at the 2019 Emmy Awards) are very convincing as mother and daughter in this extremely unhealthy and violent relationship.

The Dropout (Star+)

This series starring Amanda Seyfried is based on a 6-episode podcast (also called “The Dropout”), created by Rebecca Jarvis, a journalist for ABC News. As well as the podcast, the series follows the life of Elizabeth Holmes, from when she dropped out of Stanford University to when she became a billionaire at the point of scamming left and right in Silicon Valley saying that, with her company Theranos, she could revolutionize the world of blood testing with methods never before. Holmes, who was convicted in a trial that ended in January 2022, could go to prison for up to 20 years and have to pay millions in damages (sentence is due in September).

Unbelievable (Netflix)

In 2015, the journalistic portal ProPublica in a team with The Marshall Project published an article titled “An Inconceivable Rape Story”, written by journalists Ken Armstrong and T. Christian Miller, which told the story of a series of rapes that occurred in Washington. and Colorado between 2008 and 2011. The following year it won a Pulitzer Prize in the category of explanatory reporting. Three years later, it was adapted as a miniseries starring Toni Collette, Kaitlyn Dever, and Merritt Wever. The experience of reading the report and watching the series is hard, I am not going to deny it, not only because it talks about sexual violence but also because it shows how re-victimizing the process of making a complaint can be and how biased the system is against it. of the victims. But ultimately, and I hope this is more than a spoilers be a reason to see it, the series gives some hope.