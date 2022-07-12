doppelganger alert! 12 actors who were separated at birth

The editor of Serieously had fun finding look-alikes to the heroes of Harry Potter. Some resemblances are striking, others lighter, but there is still a sacred family resemblance between these actors.

[ARTICLE MIS À JOUR LE 5 JUILLET 2022 ET INITIALEMENT SORTI LE 16 NOVEMBRE 2018]

Elijah Wood (Dirk Gently, Holistic Detective) and Daniel Radcliffe





We see double to such an extent that Elijah Wood could have replaced Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter that we would have all seen nothing but fire.





Will the new Sabrina follow in the footsteps of Hermione Granger, the heroine ofHarry Potter ?

Aaron Paul (breaking Bad) and Tom Felton





There is a slight resemblance in these two shots taken respectively from breaking Bad and The Flash, Nope ?





Yes, they are two different people. And yet, same pose, same long blond hair and same slightly pointed chin. The actresses of The Walking Dead and D’Harry Potter have a serious resemblance!





Gary Oldman, who lends his features to Sirius Black in the saga Harry Potteris the spitting image of Aiden Gillen (or Littlefinger for those close to GoT)… All you have to do is imagine Gary Oldman without his long hair and you will see…

Robin Tunney (Mentalist) and Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange in Harry Potter)





Between the actress Mentalist and the one who plays Bellatrix Lestrange, there is an air of resemblance, right?