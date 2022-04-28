Dorfromantik analysis, building small towns piece by piece

We often take for granted that strategy games must have deep systems that need hours and hours of playing to understand them, but in contrast to this, there are other types of works that seek to evoke other types of sensations that are much calmer. oh it sits dorfromantikthe cousin pear of berlin studio Toukana Interactive that manages to combine settlement management and puzzles while achieving a brilliant and relaxed gaming experience.

dorfromantik began its journey on PC back in March 2021, when its phase of early access on Steam and GOG. Little more than a year later, this flirty video game is ready to make the leap out of the early access Y just released its version 1.0, which at the moment continues to be exclusive to computers. Throughout this time it has been receiving content updates and improvements quality of life that make the game a solid product while maintaining the simplicity of the original formula. In Vandal We have been able to play this version to tell you what we think of this project.

Mixing city management with strategy and puzzles: a great idea

To begin with, let’s talk about standards and goals: in dorfromantik one is ahead of us hexagon tile board with a single token placed in the center. To our left we see a stack of six-sided tiles, each with a number of items inside. (houses, crops, train tracks, rivers). We have to place them, obviously, and although we can do it randomly or by mere aesthetic intention, the idea of ​​the classic way is that we get the highest possible score; how do we do this? overcoming the missions marked by certain special tokens, which are usually related to uniting certain elements until towns, fields, railway lines or large bodies of water are formed.

As we place these cards, it is effectively formed, A beautiful landscape which undoubtedly hints at the origin of the study that has developed it: the rivers meanders through dense forests that populate the outskirts of small settlements of low houses, channels are formed near the fields, where sometimes we can place a mill of water or wind, and from time to time a railway passes around all this panorama to break the tranquility of what is easily could be a remote region of the German Black Forest.

The rules are very easy to understand, although at the beginning we will have a short tutorial so that we don’t miss any details.

In this little town there is room for strategy, points and ‘another game’

In two or three movements of the 40 with which we started, we have managed to draw, almost without realizing it, a peaceful place that we would undoubtedly love to visit. That’s the magic of dorfromantikwhat captivates us about such a simple game: while we chain cards following missions, a beautiful landscape is generated the result of some very successful design decisions, such as encouraging us to close the groups of houses, trees and crops that we establish. Is not a city ​​builder traditional, but also seeks to confront this subgenre from a point of view somewhat more respectful of natureits raw materials and the position of human communities in all this.

It may seem that given the simplicity proposed by the strategy would be in second place, although the truth is that it is not like that at all. It is true that it does not have the deepest systems that we can imagine -it does not pretend to either-, but as soon as we get the hang of it we will know how to recognize opportunities that will make us get more and more points to move up in the great world ranking that appears on the home screen. If you want to play at this level you can do it without any problem, in fact on many occasions dorfromantik It has kept us tense trying to take advantage of each space to score points and receive new tokens, something that is only obtained with the dynamic of closing groups that we mentioned before.

The mission tokens encourage us to create forests, towns, rivers and railways. To get more points we will have to close the groups.

In addition, in version 1.0 have been added new game modes extras they give dorfromantik an extra challenge that will be welcomed by the most competitive people in the community, such as a monthly mode, a hard mode or a quick game. A custom mode has also been incorporated that allows us to tinker with the parameters of each game and set our own challenges.

Almost a game-toy, more a board game

Of course, there is no doubt that the game does not intend to pose an incontestable challenge; proof of this is that one of the updates it has received for version 1.0 is a undo button that accompanies us throughout the game and has no limit of use. dorfromantik wants to be a happy, pleasant place, but without getting to the edge of other games-toys like the great townscaper. There is a little point of strategy and challenge that feels great, which makes us want to start another game just when we finish another one. At times it even looks like a virtual board game, a kind of hexagon domino where we build our own village, and it’s certainly a great idea that’s also brilliantly executed.

Perhaps, to focus on somewhat less outstanding aspects, we could miss a certain reactivity of the stage, that the communities we build generate dynamics that we would have to resolve, for example; This facet of urban management is very little exploited in the game, despite the fact that there is room for it. If there is, on the other hand, a overall sense of progress: It’s not just playing one game after another trying to beat our own record, but on each new board special pieces are hidden on the horizon that unlock new content for future games. Going for them is sometimes a bit risky because we will lose a few moves along the way, but it is worth it for get new items that expand the wealth of our future settlements.

If we play well we will get more tokens that will allow us to create larger settlements.

serenity by flag

In any case, all those dynamics of the more strategic facet of dofromantik it only holds because the game lays very satisfactory foundations at various levels: Placing tiles on the board is especially rewarding both for its simplicity and for the way in which the elements they carry are merged, the game’s own graphic design is also one of its greatest virtues, with a color palette which changes as our community expands and we reach new areas, and of course the soundtrack constantly maintains a calmness that makes the game an almost meditative experience.

Precisely from these bases arise the other great game mode of dofromantikan creative mode that allows us to configure our scenario with complete freedom, without token or turn restrictions, and without requesting that we fulfill certain missions. It is in this modality in which we can get the most out of the magnificent designs of the game, setting up our little towns the way we want and trying to find the most original or beautiful distribution that comes to mind. In addition, there is a great idea that enhances the possibilities of this mode: when we finish a game in classic mode we can choose if we want to close it and start a new one or, on the contrary, modify what we have achieved in creative modea kind of second chance to put the finishing touch to our creation, now without haste.

In creative mode we can choose the probability that certain types of tokens will appear, the biome in which we play and we can even copy and delete tiles already placed.

Conclusions

dorfromantik is a wonderful proposal that transforms the city ​​builder traditional in a very accessible puzzle game that does not neglect its strategy aspect, offering us a relaxed experience in which we build beautiful little towns in harmony with nature. We achieve all this simply by placing pieces on an empty board that fills with colors, forests, houses, rivers and, ultimately, life. Regardless of whether we want to focus on its most competitive side or on its creative side, Toukana Interactive’s game is a highly recommended title for those people who seek to shape a virtual place at the click of a button.

We have conducted this review on PC with a Steam copy of the game provided by Toukana Interactive.