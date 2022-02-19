Doris Bayly, Peruvian journalist and poet, died | LIGHTS

According to the criteria of Know more

Suspended, weightless, floating. Imperceptible in the ocher density of tables, glasses, and walls, slipping through the curvilinear strands of cigarette smoke, that’s how he appeared on the floor of the Tijeras de Barranco bar —or maybe it was Sergeant Pimienta?—. It was the first half of the nineties and until today —yesterday, February 16, 2022—, that he left this world, Doris Bayley remained intact. Faint. light. Populated with loneliness, devoid of time, of yesterday. As if in some dimension of the universe it were possible for everything to happen by sublime genesis, we never understood how it could have fallen into a place so prone to internal division and neurosis. But her spectral air, of endless absence and rootlessness, made us all fall in love.

The legend said that she had been the inspiring muse of an admirable cursed painter and a famous cult writer. She that she came from being a cloistered nun in the convent of Ocopa. And that she was the owner of that captivating pen that portrayed Peruvian plastic artists from the pages of the ephemeral newspaper El Mundo. In truth, all of her was a legend, with the addition of a haunting physical beauty that made her almost immune to infringement. Evidently, she was separated from this world: reflected in her substance, subsumed in her own skin, in her clarity, hers seemed to be a spirit that, tired of remaining immaculate, ends up becoming visible.

Something that happened in 1996 when we saw her enter the door of this newspaper and sit in front of one of the computers of the pool of editors of Somos. That team was commanded by Fernando Ampuero, who had recruited Patricia and Maria Luisa del Río, Alonso Rabí, Raúl Cachay, Pablo O’Brien, Jeremías Gamboa and the undersigned. Doris’s presence ended up crowning one of the most fruitful times of the Saturday supplement. That was an endearing group of creators, certainly, in which she was a kind of silent planet that had come from very far and without gravity . She projected an overwhelming pain, of sweet violence, supernatural. A pain close to vertigo. A falling pain bordered with flowers in her path.

Doris Bayly in 2016. Photo:Cecilia Herrera.

spring of light

Which, in pragmatic terms, would be traceable in the short 32-page collection of poems he published in his lifetime: “Toilet for orphans / Poems of survival and other texts (Asaltoalcielo Editores, Philadelphia, 1996). Two no less subordinate details—its handmade publication of hers and the print run of 100 copies—not only made it one of those instant and instantly unfindable classics: the book was itself reflected. The art of poetry as its own object rather than as a supplier of verses. A life populated by full poetic moments rather than in black on white. That is, transform life into poetry and make poetry with life.

A decade ago, when she found out that cancer had chosen her, she decided to face it with the weapons that the purity of her heart had given her: she came to Máncora, acquired a huge piece of land on its northern exit and decided to grow her own food with the water from a spring as transparent as itself. She built a hangar so that her husband, the painter Armando Williams, would let their rivers of colors flow and some cabins so that Ricardo and Daniel, their children, could enter into communion with art and nature, which in their case had the form of the horizon curved liquid. Doris lived in the sea. Seeing her walk out of it at the height of Punta Ballenas with her hair drenched in golden strands is another instant classic.

As classics were his good mornings on Facebook with northern prints that his morning and afternoon passing along the Pan-American highway captured. He cycled punctually twice a day from his house to Carpitas, the customs checkpoint 12 kilometers away. It was impossible not to meet her and her fragility on two wheels, her morey her terrestrial her. How to devise a silent speech so as not to disturb her impeccable being? That presence invoked the urgent need to submerge beneath that surface of clarity. Beneath that bluish, gentle swell, until I found something that was probably the base, the core. The plinth of an architecture of transparencies. Or something like that. Because, although physiologically she seemed to have been created for adhesions, her realm was definitely not of this world.

empty prayer

Despite this, or perhaps because of that, she was very connected to reality. She owns a frankly lethal sense of humor, especially with politicians, she preferred to work discreetly in projects of assistance to the least needy. Like the Divino Niño Jesús school for special children in Máncora that she helped to found in secret. Or she would talk about it as an herbal healer applying, for example, the healing properties of the muña, with which she healed many humble people. And her editorial facet at the head of Huerto Tamarindo that in 2019 she edited, with texts by María Luisa del Río, the volume “Mujeres del Perú”, a sober set of profiles that claim their invaluable presence in our history.

And when I was finishing outlining another publishing project with the undersigned, Doris hit the road, never to return. A truck hit her from behind. And we stayed like this: anchored to a column of sighs. Crossed by a rosary of heartbeats. Wondering if she really came to live among us or was just a sublime spirit absorbed in her splendor. Today that darkness falls and nothing dims this anguish that bites us, she, who was not from here, who was not from anywhere —although the day before yesterday she told me she would return— leaves us the fragrance of those thirty years we spent together. Like the day she arrived slowly, slipping, suspended, weightless, floating, because she wasn’t from here, but she made us all fall in love: she was the reflection of her own beauty. Amen.

Doris Bayly, journalist of firm convictions

By Hugo Coya

She was an extraordinary woman, very educated, with very soft ways, but with firm convictions. I remember, almost as if it were yesterday, that we spent long hours talking about culture; something that she was passionate about. I remember the early mornings when Oiga magazine closed, when we spent hours and hours in the newsroom talking about it, and the director Francisco Igarza would get furious because we were late in delivering our texts.

After our time at Oiga magazine, I have followed her career at Somos and different publications, albeit from a distance. And one of the things that Peru is losing, among the various virtues, we are losing an extraordinary person committed to culture, a great poet and extraordinary journalist. She has written so much about so many things, but above all she was a person with a point of view always on culture, she made her life a poetry. Truly a terrible loss.

