Doris Bayly: The police only found out about the hit-and-run six hours later | Traffic accident | PNP | Cancas | Tumbes | Mancora | Piura | PERU

According to the criteria of Know more

More than 10 years ago Doris Bayley He decided to pack his things and go to the north of Peru. She had been diagnosed with an apparently deadly cancer. The Peruvian poet and journalist began to lead a more natural life, away from the hustle and bustle of the capital.

The disease did not take his life; Unfortunately, it was done by a reckless hit-and-run driver who could not be identified as of press time. Bayly became one more victim of the recklessness of the madmen who are in front of a steering wheel . However, his death also exposes a number of problems and limitations in the National Police of Peru (PNP).

READ ALSO | Doris Bayly: The great chronicler of Somos, a poet with a sweet voice, in the memory of her friends

Tragedy

Last Wednesday, at 9:00 am, Bayly left his house, located in the peasant community of Mancora, Piura, to ride a bicycle. For a long time he had traveled the same route: he was heading north, to the customs control Carpitas, in Tumbes, and then returned home. However, At approximately 11:00 am, an unidentified vehicle hit her and left her dying at kilometer 154 of the Sullana-Tumbes highway. .

According to Czar Gutiérrez, collaborator of Trade and a friend of the poet, a young man who distributed water in the area saw her, recognized her and notified Bayly’s husband. She was admitted to the clinic Mancora Medical Center with a diagnosis of moderate-severe head trauma, so it was decided to take her to a more complex center in Piura. On the way, she died.

police response

The Cancas police station, in Tumbes, received the case. There is still no exact information about the driver who hit her or the vehicle. “The residents of the place indicate that they heard a vehicle hit Mrs. [Doris Bayly] when she was doing her normal cycling routine. There is no exact version of which vehicle hit her ”José Luis Silva Camán, captain of the Cancas police station, commented to this newspaper.

Doris Bayly was part of the “Somos” magazine team. (Photo: Jaime Cisneros H./ Carlos Cuadros)

The officer pointed out that the first to help Bayly was her husband and that, apparently, the medical centers where the poet was had not reported the incident to the police. For this reason, Silva Camán affirmed, the police found out about the accident Internet about six hours after it happened .

“ The police became aware of these events as a result of a police news item published on a social media medium, between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm Due to this news, the preliminary investigations are carried out”detailed the officer.

For Franklin Barreto, former head of traffic accident investigation for the PNP, the fact that the police found out about the accident so many hours later reveals an error in the road safety system itself.

READ ALSO | Vice Minister of Transport resigns and qualifies the MTC as an “employment agency”

“ The police do not have an interconnection with the hospitals, with the clinics, which are the first to attend to any type of injured . We got to such an extent that the police station found out from a publication in the social media. There is no communication between the one who attends the emergency and the one in charge of investigating it. This, obviously, is not any kind of pretext, neither for the medical centers nor for the police,” said Barreto.

This delay – explained the specialist – can, for example, cause possible evidence of a traffic accident, such as pieces of rear-view mirror, to move with the wind or be destroyed by the constant passage of vehicles on the road.

Another important point, according to Barreto, is that Peruvian legislation and the criminal procedure model are very mild for those who cause a traffic accident .

“It is better for the driver to abscond. […] The penalty for this crime is much lower than what that person could face if they were captured at the time of the events or if they surrendered voluntarily and took a process in flagrante delicto. If at any time they manage to locate the person and the vehicle that participated in this event, they will no longer be able to apply the flagrancy ; therefore, that person will face the entire process in freedom, and his preventive detention will be required. When all this dies down, he can go free. Remember the case of Mr. [Guillermo] Riera, who in 2017 collided with two motorcycles”Barreto commented.

The investigations continue, as does the hope that the weaknesses of the Peruvian system itself do not complicate the identification and punishment of this irresponsible driver.

(Infographic: Raúl Rodríguez)

RECOMMENDED VIDEO