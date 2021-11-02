Doris invests in MamaClean and Homepal – Bluerating.com

New personal investments egr Massimo Doris (in the photo). The CEO of Mediolanum Bank, in fact, it became the third shareholder with 8.01% of

MamaClean, Italian leader in home laundry, which operates in over 30 municipalities between Milan and Monza, a company founded by Francesco Malmusi who is its first shareholder with about 25% followed by his father Paul with 21%. The company closed 2020 with 754 thousand euros in revenues and a loss of 500 thousand euros. Doris, as reported today by Republic A&F, also through Snow Peak he became a partner with 1.22% also of Homepal A Better Place, start up for real estate transactions between individuals on the web. Homepal, chaired by the founder Andrea Lacalamita which holds 13.55%, includes Homeclub, a vehicle created by Maria Ameli responsible for the corporate, real estate and art advisory of Banca Generali and with minor stakes in Bper Banca, Directa Sim, among others with approximately 16%. Davide Serra of Algebris, Daniele Ferrero, president and CEO of the Venchi Group, Roberto Piroddi, CEO of Your Voice and the H-57 communication agency. Homepal, of which Monica Regazzi And Fabio Marra they are CEOs and shareholders, closed 2020 with revenues of 2.2 million, up on the previous year, and for this year a further 40% progress is expected.