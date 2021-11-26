Dormelletto honors Laura Prati: one street will have the name of the former mayor of Cardano

Cardano al Campo (Varese) – Less than half an hour by road separates Cardano al Campo from Dormelletto, center of 2500 inhabitants in the province of Novara. But from tomorrow the two communities will be even closer, because they will be linked by the memory of Laura Prati. To the mayor of Cardano, killed in 2013 in her office at the Town Hall, in fact, one will be dedicated Street. The title is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 25 November, at 3.30 pm, near the supermarket on the provincial road to Arona. In addition to the Cardano town hall, various public places in the area have been dedicated to Laura Prati in the past, from Lonate Ceppino to Casorate Sempione to the Volandia museum. The provincial seat of the Democratic Party in Viale Monte Rosa in Varese bears his name, as does a room in Palazzo Pirelli in Milan. Her figure is also remembered in a town in the province of Bologna, where a park has been dedicated to her.

A memory which therefore continues to remain alive after eight years. Laura Prati died in July 2013 following an ambush in the Municipality by the former policeman Giuseppe Pegoraro, who opened fire on her and the deputy mayor Costantino Iametti, who managed to survive. For the mayor, however, there was nothing to do. The Municipality of Dormelletto has decided to carry out the title on the occasion of the International Day against Violence against Women. An anniversary that will also be celebrated in the province of Varese in many municipalities. In the capital, a flash mob entitled “Let’s cut ourselves” is scheduled for tomorrow morning in Piazza Podestà.







