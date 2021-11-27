Dormelletto names a street after Laura Prati, the mayor of Cardano killed in 2013





CARDANO TO THE FIELD – On the occasion of the International Day against Violence against Women, the municipal administration of Dormelletto decided to title a public road to Laura Prati, the mayor of Cardano al Campo killed in July 2013 in her office.

The title

The title will take place on Thursday 25 November at 3.30 pm. The new road is located near the supermarket “Il Gigante” in Dormelletto, on the provincial road to Arona.

It is not the first time that Laura Prati has been chosen to name a public place. The Municipality of Padulle, in the province of Bologna, dedicated a public park to her, while Cardano al Campo the town hall. Lonate Ceppino opted for a red bench, the Democratic party for the provincial headquarters of Varese, Volandia for an exhibition pavilion, Casorate Sempione for the room to advise, Lombardy region for a room on the 30th floor of Palazzo Pirelli.

Killed in the town hall

To kill Laura Prati was the former policeman Giuseppe Pegoraro, sentenced tolife sentence. On July 2, 2013, he entered the town hall and opened fire. He shot the then mayor and wounded his deputy, Costantino Iametti, who miraculously survived the attack. Prati, on the other hand, died twenty days later on a bed in the Circolo di Varese hospital.

