Dorothea Wierer breaks the taboo and is bronze! – OA Sport

11.10 Thanks for following us, but stay on OA Sport: from 12.00 Arianna Fontana will be there in the 1000 meters of short track. A sporting greeting.

11.08 The other Italians: 36th Vittozzi (4) at 2’24 ″ 8, who as usual ruined everything in the shooting range on the ground, 57th Samuela Comola (1) at 2’46 ″ 4, who will chase, 82nd Federica Sanfilippo (5) at 4’12 ″ 8.

11.04 Roeiseland, in fact, has already mortgaged even the gold in the pursuit, a race where Dorothea Wierer will play another podium. Distant Hanna Oeberg, 19th at 1’34 “with 3 errors. Very bad for the French, Bescond aside: 29th Simon (3) at 1’56 “, 47th Braisaz (3) at 2’34”, 66th Chevalier (4) at 3’17 “, even out of pursuit!

11.01 The ranking of the women’s sprint is now final:

Roeiseland (Norway) (0) Elvira Oeberg (Sweden) (0) +30 ″ 9 Dorothea Wierer (Italy) (0) +37 ″ 2 Hauser (Austria) (0) +47 ″ 3 Tandrevold (Norway) (0) + 1’00 ″ 2 Reztsova (Russia) (2) + 1’05 ″ 0 Magnusson (Sweden) (0) + 1’05 ″ 9 Dzhima (Ukraine) (1) + 1’07 ″ 5 Bescond (France) (1) + 1’08 ″ 8 Stremous (Moldova) (0) + 1’15 ″ 2

10.58 Meanwhile, we also give you the wonderful news of Davide Ghiotto’s bronze in 10000 meters of speed skating.

10.57 20th time on skis for Wierer, who paid 57 ″ from a Roeiseland which today was unreal for everyone!

10.56 Now we can say: BRONZE MEDAL FOR DOROTHEA WIERER! It is the first Olympic laurel in career for our champion. Finally she unlocked and now watch her for the chase and the mass start!

10.52 Wonderful Dorothea Wierer, what a champion reaction. A podium built with an amazing range time. the best ever in 1’40 ″ 2. You shot 7 ″ 3 faster than Vittozzi, 11 ″ 8 better than Hauser and so on… The medal is all here.

10.50 The Ukrainian Dzhima (1) is eighth at the finish at 1’07 ″ 5.

10.49 Lisa Vittozzi made 4 errors on the ground, 0 standing. For her an overall 6/10. The French Bescond, with an error, is eighth at 1’08 “.

10.46 We remember the classification on arrival: Roeiseland in command with 30 ″ 9 on Elvira Oeberg and 37 ″ 2 on Dorothea Wierer. Fourth Hauser at 37 ″ 2. It should be noted that the Russian Reztsova is sixth at 1’05 “, but with 2 errors: she went like a train.

10.43 Grand final for Elvira Oeberg, she is second at 30 ″ 9 from Roeiseland on arrival. However, bronze is very close to blue!

10.42 Ukrainian Dzhima on her feet is wrong, she was dangerous.

10.41 One km from the finish Dorothea Wierer is 1 ″ 3 ahead of Elvira Oeberg. Silver is at stake!

10.40 MISTAKEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA !!! Double mistake standing for Hanna Oeberg, almost certain medal for Dorothea Wierer, immensaaaaaaaaaaaaaa !!!

10.39 The Swedish Magnusson is sixth on arrival at 1’05 ″ 9, always with 10/10. Elvira Oeberg is in crisis in the last girooooooooo !!!! She is behind Dorothea Wierer, hallucinatingeeeeeeeeeee !!!

10.38 Upon arrival Roeiseland leading with 37 ″ 2 on Wierer, 47 ″ 3 on Hauser, 1 ″ 00 ″ on Tandrevold. The first four were not wrong.

10.37 5/5 for Elvira Oeberg, who closes with 10/10 after two polygons. Gold and silver gone, for the bronze we have to believe it. She is very dangerous Hanna Oeberg again, even if she has already made a mistake on the ground.

10.35 Hauser is also behind Dorothea at 6.5 km! Go DOROOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!

10.34 Tandrevold loses against Wierer in the last lap! Yesììììì !!!

10.33 GROUND WRONG HANNA OEBERG, GOOD NEWS!

10.32 Dorothea Wierer on arrival is second at 37 ″ from Roeiseland. And now she has to wait and hope …

10.31 10/10 also for the Austrian Hauser. After two polygons she is third at 27 ″ 9. But Dorothea is going slow in the last lap, maybe too much.

10.30 It gets tough for Dorothea Wierer. The Norwegian Tandrevold is not wrong: 10/10, she is third after two polygons at 33 “4. She could go over the blue. Meanwhile 5/5 on the ground for Elvira Oeberg. She is very hard. You need some luck for the medal.

10.28 At 5.9 km Dorothea Wierer pays 27 ″ 4 from Roeiseland. She is struggling too much in the step on skis, she has to grit her teeth!

10.26 Beautiful standing shooting range for Dorothea Wierer, 10/10! He is second at 12.9 from Roeiseland after two polygons! And in the meantime you are also Alimbekava on your feet! Only the Oeberg sisters can take away our medal today! Both have recently left.

10.25 SIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII !!! SIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII !!!! ECCOLAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA !!! DOROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!! DON’T WRONG! BELIEVE ITIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII !!!

10.23 Roeiseland leads the finish with 1’16 “over Eckhoff: he practically won the gold. Huge error in standing for the Slovakian Fialkova, who had not made a mistake on the ground and was in the running for a medal.

10.22 Eckhoff is the first to reach the finish line in 22’00 ″ 4. Soon Roeiseland will lower this time significantly.

10.21 Julia Simon is wrong on the ground. Friends, the opportunity is there. Fingers crossed…

10.20 Alimbekava, with equal errors (0), pays 18 ″ from Roeiseland after the first polygon.

10.19 5/5 on the ground for Alimbekava, but it is slower than Wierer. Herrmann closes with 8/10, so he also made a mistake on his feet.

10.18 DOROTHEA WIERER IS NOT WRONG ON THE GROUND! Very fast shooting range, second at 4 ″ 4 from Roeiseland!

10.17 Roeiseland leads after two polygons with 54 ″ 3 on the Moldovan Stremous, who was not wrong.

10.16 10/10 for Roeiseland, race already over for gold? 99% yes …

10.16 Eckhoff closes with 8/10 after the standing session. 2 mistakes also for Innerhofer. Soon Roeiseland can close it …

10.15 Only 4/5 on the ground,

10.14 Alone in the lead at 900 meters with 1 ″ on Roeiseland. Dorothea Wierer’s intermediate is very high, she already pays 9 ″ 6.

10.13 Very selective ground polygon. 4/5 for Chevalier-Bouchet.

10.12 At 3.4 km Roeiseland has a 23 ″ lead over Innerhofer. He is scary, maybe today he could win even if he makes a mistake …

10.11 Heavy error on the ground for the German Herrmann, winner of the individual.

10.11 Dorothea Wierer is also on the track. The Russian Reztsova misses the ground.

10.09 5/5 for Roeiseland, impressive. She takes the lead with 10 ″ 4 over the Austrian Innerhofer, who in turn did not make a mistake in the shooting range on the ground.

10.08 Herrmann behind by only 4 tenths compared to Roeiseland at the first intermediate.

10.07 A mistake for Eckhoff, he is already out of the game. Very high release times. 4/5 also for Braisaz.

10.06 Eckhoff at the first polygon. The French Chevalier has also started.

10.05 Roeiseland rocket starts. Immediately 3 ″ 7 on Innerhofer and 6 ″ 8 on Eckhoff: a huge gap in less than a kilometer …

10.04 The Austrian Innerhofer leads the 900 meters with 6 tenths on the French Braisaz and 3 ″ 1 on Eckhoff.

10.03 Eckhoff passes the intermediate 900 meters in 3’03 ″ 8.

10.02 On the track the favorite n.1, the Norwegian Marte Olsbu Roeiseland: if she shoots with 100%, it will be almost impossible to beat her.

10.01 The French Braisaz also starts.

10.00 Started the race with the Norwegian Eckhoff: immediately a potentially medal athlete …

9.55 The air temperature is 3 degrees, -9 degrees that of snow. Light wind at the moment.

9.48 We know that Dorothea Wierer does not have a great feeling with the Olympics and even here in Beijing the start was to be forgotten. You need the click in the head. Today, however, even 10/10 would not give a guarantee of getting on the podium, but shooting well is also essential in view of the chase.

9.45 The starting bibs of the favorites: 1 Eckhoff, 2 Braisaz, 5 Roeiseland, 9 Herrmann, 13 Chevalier, 16 Sola, 19 Davidova, 28 Simon.

9.43 The starting bibs of the Italians: 22 Dorothea Wierer, 25 Lisa Vittozzi, 39 Federica Sanfilippo, 78 Samuela Comola, at the Olympic debut.

9.41 The starting bibs of the race:

1 ECKHOFF Tiril NOR 17:00:30 1

2 BRAISAZ-BOUCHET Justine BETWEEN 17:01:00

3 INNERHOFER Katharina AUT 17:01:30

4 STREMOUS Alina MDA 17:02:00

5 ROEISELAND Mars Olsbu NOR 17:02:30

6 TODOROVA Milena BUL 17:03:00

7 REZTSOVA Kristina ROC 17:03:30

8 EDER Mari FIN 17:04:00

9 HERRMANN Denise GER 17:04:30

10 EGAN Clare USA 17:05:00

11 LIE BEL Lotte 17:05:30

12 VISHNEVSKAYA-SHEPORENKO Galina KAZ 17:06:00

13 CHEVALIER-BOUCHET Anais BETWEEN 17:06:30

14 LESHCHANKA Iryna BLR 17:07:00

15 PETRENKO Iryna UKR 17:07:30

16 SOLA Hanna BLR 17:08:00

17 BASERGA Amy ON 5:08:30 pm

18 FIALKOVA Paulina SVK 17:09:00

19 DAVIDOVA Marketa CZE 17:09:30

20 BANKES Megan CAN 17:10:00

21 TACHIZAKI Fuyuko JPN 17:10:30

22 WIERER Dorothea ITA 17:11:00

23 KLEMENCIC Polona SLO 17:11:30

24 ALIMBEKAVA Dzinara BLR 17:12:00

25 VITTOZZI Lisa ITA 17:12:30

26 JISLOVA Jessica CZE 17:13:00

27 HOJNISZ-STAREGA Monika POL 17:13:30

28 SIMON Julia BETWEEN 17:14:00

29 TOMINGAS Tuuli EST 17:14:30

30 TANDREVOLD Ingrid Landmark NOR 17:15:00

31 AVVAKUMOVA Ekaterina KOR 17:15:30

32 USHKINA Natalia ROU 17:16:00

33 HAUSER Lisa Theresa AUT 17:16:30

34 SLETTEMARK Ukaleq Astri DEN 17:17:00

35 MAGNUSSON Anna SWE 17:17:30

36 NIGMATULLINA Uliana ROC 17:18:00

37 FIALKOVA Ivona SVK 17:18:30 2

38 VOIGT Vanessa GER 17:19:00

39 SANFILIPPO Federica ITA 17:19:30

40 HAECKI Lena SUI 17:20:00

41 ZUK Kamila POL 17:20:30

42 KIM Seonsu KOR 17:21:00

43 KAZAKEVICH Irina ROC 17:21:30

44 TANG Jialin CHN 17:22:00

45 OEBERG Elvira SWE 17:22:30

46 CHU Yuanmeng CHN 17:23:00

47 LUNDER Emma CAN 17:23:30

48 ZDOUC Dunja AUT 17:24:00

49 PERSSON Linn SWE 17:24:30

50 MAEDA Sari JPN 17:25:00

51 GHILENKO At MDA 17:25:30

52 OEBERG Hanna SWE 17:26:00

53 LESCINSKAITE Gabriele LTU 17:26:30

54 KLEMENCIC Ziva SLO 17:27:00

55 BESCOND Anais BETWEEN 17:27:30

56 CHARVATOVA Lucie CZE 17:28:00

57 DZHIMA Yuliia UKR 17:28:30

58 MINKKINEN Suvi FIN 17:29:00

59 LIEN Ida NOR 17:29:30

60 IRWIN Deedra USA 17:30:00

61 HRISTOVA Lora BUL 17:30:30

62 BENDIKA Baiba LAT 17:31:00

63 TALIHAERM Johanna EST 17:31:30

64 MENG Fanqi CHN 17:32:00 3

65 DUNKLEE Susan USA 17:32:30

66 ZDRAVKOVA Maria BUL 17:33:00

67 MIRONOVA Svetlana ROC 17:33:30

68 VOBORNIKOVA Tereza CZE 17:34:00

69 KINNUNEN Nastassia FIN 17:34:30

70 MERKUSHYNA Anastasiya UKR 17:35:00

71 KRUCHYNKINA Elena BLR 17:35:30

72 DICKSON Emily CAN 17:36:00

73 PREUSS Franziska GER 17:36:30

74 HACHISUKA Asuka JPN 17:37:00

75 ZBYLUT Kinga POL 17:37:30

76 HORVATOVA Henrieta SVK 17:38:00

77 OJA Regina EST 17:38:30

78 COMOLA Samuela ITA 17:39:00

79 SCHWAIGER Julia AUT 17:39:30

80 BEAUDRY Sarah CAN 17:40:00 4

81 REID Joanne USA 17:40:30

82 JANKA Erika FIN 17:41:00

83 HINZ Vanessa GER 17:41:30

84 MACHYNIAKOVA Veronika SVK 17:42:00

85 TANAKA Yurie JPN 17:42:30

86 KADEVA Daniela BUL 17:43:00

87 KUELM Susan EST 17:43:30

88 DING Yuhuan CHN 17:44:00

89 MAKA Anna POL 17:44:30

9.40 Good morning OA Sport friends and welcome to the Live Live broadcast of the 7.5 km women’s biathlon sprint at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The presentation of the tender – the sprint program

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE written on the women’s 7.5 km sprint valid for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Today’s race promises to be really crackling.

There favorite number 1 will certainly be the Norwegian Mars Olsbu Roeiseland, the current leader of the World Cup, but beware of many high level opponents: starting from Oeberg sisters, passing from two Belarusian Dzinara Alimbekava and Hanna Sola and the Austrian Lisa Theresa Hauser, and arriving at French Anais Bescond, Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, Anais Chevalier-Bouchet and Julia Simon.

Four blue at the start. The first to leave will be Dorothea Wierer, looking for a great result in these Winter Olympics. There native of Brunico he will have bib number 22 and will start his race at 10:11:00, followed shortly after by Lisa Vittozzi (it will start for 25m at 10:12:30). He will then start with bib number 39 Federica Sanfilippo (at 10:19:30), while it will have the number 78 Samuela Comola (starts at 10:39:00).

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE written on the women’s sprint of the Winter Olympics. The race will start at 10.00: follow all the updates with us in real time!

Photo: LaPresse