Dorothy Drake 19392022, death notice, necrology, obituary

Dorothy Drake

1939-2022

Drake, Dorothy Patricia

jane

Peacefully, at St. Joseph’s Health Center on Sunday

June 5, 2022. Dorothy (Brown) in her

84th year. Beloved mother of Kellie Cain of

Kitchener, Gary (Deb) of Rockwood, Terry (Patti) of Guelph, Sean

(Amanda) of Inverness, NS. Sadly missed by her grandchildren

TJ (Jess), Tyler (Brooke), Austin, Jordanne (Joey), Cody, Jesse and

her great grandchildren Jackson, Wyatt, Violet and Johnny.

Dot is much loved by her sister Sharon Harrison (Karl McDougall) and

her close friend Melvin. Predeceased by her parents Mildred (Benson)

and James Brown, her sisters Grace Graham, Marjorie Field, and her

brother Ken Brown. The Drake family would like to thank the

Doctor’s, Nurses and staff at the Guelph General Hospital

and St. Joseph’s Health Center for their excellent care

while Dorothy was in their hospital. A private family graveside

service was held at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to

GILCHRIST CHAPEL – McIntyre

& Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph,

(519-824-0031). If desired, memorial

contributions made to Jurvinski Cancer Center, 699 Concession Street,

Hamilton, Ontario, L8V 5C2. (905) 387-9495 would be

appreciated.

We invite

you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com

and they will be forwarded to the family.

19392022

Our most sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Dorothy Drake 19392022..

gilchrist chapel

Death for the City:Guelph, Province: Ontario

death notice Dorothy Drake 19392022

mortuary notice Dorothy Drake 19392022

This archive page is a cache for the purpose of verifying the legality of the hyperlinked content and may have changed in the meantime. Go to SOURCE above to go to the original page.