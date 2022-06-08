Dorothy Drake 19392022, death notice, necrology, obituary
Dorothy Drake
1939-2022
Drake, Dorothy Patricia
Peacefully, at St. Joseph’s Health Center on Sunday
June 5, 2022. Dorothy (Brown) in her
84th year. Beloved mother of Kellie Cain of
Kitchener, Gary (Deb) of Rockwood, Terry (Patti) of Guelph, Sean
(Amanda) of Inverness, NS. Sadly missed by her grandchildren
TJ (Jess), Tyler (Brooke), Austin, Jordanne (Joey), Cody, Jesse and
her great grandchildren Jackson, Wyatt, Violet and Johnny.
Dot is much loved by her sister Sharon Harrison (Karl McDougall) and
her close friend Melvin. Predeceased by her parents Mildred (Benson)
and James Brown, her sisters Grace Graham, Marjorie Field, and her
brother Ken Brown. The Drake family would like to thank the
Doctor’s, Nurses and staff at the Guelph General Hospital
and St. Joseph’s Health Center for their excellent care
while Dorothy was in their hospital. A private family graveside
service was held at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to
GILCHRIST CHAPEL – McIntyre
& Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph,
(519-824-0031). If desired, memorial
contributions made to Jurvinski Cancer Center, 699 Concession Street,
Hamilton, Ontario, L8V 5C2. (905) 387-9495 would be
appreciated.
We invite
you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com
and they will be forwarded to the family.
