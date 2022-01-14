Dorsey, from Twitter to bitcoin – by Telpress

Jack Dorsey from Twitter to the bitcoin nonprofit (Sole p.22). More than a month after the surprise farewell from Twitter, the new path of Jack Dorsey, co-founder and ex-CEO of the popular social network of Twitter, one of the most prominent entrepreneurs in the technological world, is better defined. In his new life he will devote himself more and more to cryptocurrencies, of which he was an early advocate. Dorsey is working on a non-profit organization, the Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund, which aims to provide legal assistance and protection to developers dealing with digital currencies, an increasingly widespread sector but which still does not enjoy full credibility from part of investors and financial actors.

Meanwhile, the story that had seen Unicredit protagonist in recent days regarding its position on cryptocurrencies ends: another tweet from the official bank account explains that the institution does not intend in any way to prevent its customers from making investments in cryptocurrencies. while continuing to reiterate the risks that these operations entail and that “Unicredit does not currently carry out any investment activities in cryptocurrencies”. That said, “however, it should be clarified that Unicredit absolutely does not inhibit its customers buying and selling transactions in virtual currencies, without prejudice to the recommendations on the risks associated with these instruments” (MF p.8).

It should also be noted that the Italian users of Revolut have more and more cryptocurrencies in their pockets, highlights MF (p.11): from an analysis of the transactions, the British challenger bank has extracted some interesting data regarding its 650 thousand customers in the country. In particular, investors who bought crypto on Revolut in 2021 grew by 239% compared to 2020. Bitcoin is confirmed as the most popular digital currency with an increase in investments of 236% over 2020, followed by Ethereum – which in 2020 figured in third place and recorded an investment growth of 691% – and Ripple, which compared with + 210%. Also noteworthy is the change in payment habits induced by the health crisis: if in the first year of the pandemic 4 out of 10 card purchases occurred online compared to 25% in 2019, online purchases fell in 2021 but still stood at 36% of the total, slightly less than in 2020. Considering that the restrictions were much more contained than the previous year, however, it is possible to deduce that Italians still preferred to buy some products and services online.