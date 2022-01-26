Dorsey invites Zuckerberg to “seize the day” on Diem

The co-founder of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Jack Dorsey responded to news that the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) Mark Zuckerberg would be considering selling the cryptocurrency project Diem.

What happened

Dorsey tweeted “carpe diem” in response to a Bloomberg report that the Diem Association, set up by Meta to manage the digital token, is considering a sale of its assets. This comes after regulators opposed the project, and Dorsey’s tweet suggests that the project will soon be closed.

carpe diem https://t.co/QTN2JzehUZ – jack (@jack) January 26, 2022

Carpe Diem is a Latin phrase meaning “seize the moment” and is used to say that one should enjoy the present rather than worry about the future.

Diem, unlike the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), was proposed as a so-called ‘stablecoin’.

Because it is important

In June 2019 Meta Platforms, then known as Facebook, announced its intention to launch its own digital currency called Libra within the following year.

However, companies like PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) e Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) withdrew from the project after facing stiff opposition from regulators around the world.

Libra was subsequently renamed the Diem Association, but had to suffer another setback after the co-creator of the project last year David Marcus he left Meta.

Silvergate Bank, a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corp. (NYSE: YES), had been chosen to issue the Diem stablecoin. The decision, however, met with strong resistance from the Federal Reserve, which according to the Bloomberg report would have given the project a “coup de grace”.

Price movement

In Tuesday’s regular session, Meta Platforms shares closed down nearly 2.8% at $ 300.15; in the after-hours session, however, they then gained 0.1% to 300.54 dollars.