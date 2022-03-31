Dortmund CEO drops who’s winning in the ‘c…

For no one in a secret that Erling Haland will leave the discipline of Borussia Dortmund in the next transfer market. Not even for the same directors of the German institution, who have already begun the search for a ‘9’ who can fill the gap left by the Norwegian. Now, the entity’s own executive director has offered a statement about his star’s departure.

In an interview for ‘Sport Bild’, the German team’s CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, has made it clear that so far no team has made an official offer for Haaland. “Currently we don’t know anything concrete. Nobody has addressed us. Not even from the player’s environment”said the German.

However, he made it clear that if a specific team were to apply, they as a club could not do anything financially. “We cannot compete economically if Manchester City arrives”declared ‘Aki’ Watzke, making it clear that the English have the necessary lungs to carry out the operation without any difficulty.

Near the end of his interview, he wanted to emphasize the sports project they plan to build if the ‘killer’ ends up leaving. “If Haaland leaves, we will find another new talent. We will develop a new star and that will also do the Bundesliga good.. We must be careful and try to keep the ones we still have in the League. Although it is difficult given the enormous financial pressure from England,” said the businessman.

He also spoke of Lewandowski

Finally, the CEO spoke about Robert Lewandowski, another player who has caused interest in several teams due to his contractual situation. “Bayern Munich negotiations are not my subject. I have no insight into what goes on there internally, but I suspect Robert will stay. He and Haaland are two world-class stars who dwarf all others. They are the most attractive abroad”, he concluded, adding his point of view on the situation of the Polish ‘crack’.