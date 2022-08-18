Dortmund, the last option for Cristiano Ronaldo?

14:21

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play this season? The answer is still unclear. What is, however, is his desire to leave Manchester United to find a club that plays in the Champions League. According to CBS Sports, the last option for the Portuguese… is Dortmund. The media specifies that his agent Jorge Mendes is active.

A departure for Borussia would appeal to the player, because the club plays in the C1 but also because the Bundesliga would represent a new pleasant challenge… to try to become the first champion player in England, Spain, Italy and Germany. Discussions would take place internally in Dortmund, to think about a potential late offer to make to Manchester United, in the form of a transfer or a loan.

Ronaldo reportedly sees Dortmund as his ‘last option’. Sporting wanted a return from the Portuguese but he is not interested according to CBS, because he would prefer – in this year of the World Cup – to stay in one of the five major European championships.