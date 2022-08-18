Dortmund, the last option for Cristiano Ronaldo?
Jim Ratcliffe is well on the lookout for a Manchester United sale
As reported by Bloomberg and The Times, INEOS is keeping an eye on the sale of Manchester United. RMC Sport has been able to confirm that in the event of the sale of Manchester United, Jim Ratcliffe would be interested in entering the capital to, in the long term, become the owner of the club. The boss of OGC Nice, born in Failsworth in the suburbs of Manchester 69 years ago, is a big fan of the Mancunian club. He had tried, last April, to buy the Chelsea club for more than 4 billion pounds before being overtaken by Todd Boehly.
Ronaldo’s last option? Dortmund!
Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play this season? The answer is still unclear. What is, however, is his desire to leave Manchester United to find a club that plays in the Champions League. According to CBS Sports, the last option for the Portuguese… is Dortmund. The media specifies that his agent Jorge Mendes is active.
A departure for Borussia would appeal to the player, because the club plays in the C1 but also because the Bundesliga would represent a new pleasant challenge… to try to become the first champion player in England, Spain, Italy and Germany. Discussions would take place internally in Dortmund, to think about a potential late offer to make to Manchester United, in the form of a transfer or a loan.
Ronaldo reportedly sees Dortmund as his ‘last option’. Sporting wanted a return from the Portuguese but he is not interested according to CBS, because he would prefer – in this year of the World Cup – to stay in one of the five major European championships.
Chelsea: meeting in the next few hours for Aubameyang
According to Fabrizio Romano, a meeting is scheduled in the next few hours at Chelsea regarding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. A meeting scheduled since Sunday, which should allow progress on a contractual agreement between the player and the Blues. After that, Chelsea will prepare an official offer for Barca.
Nice targets Marcelo, without a club since leaving Real
According to Foot Mercato, Nice is targeting Marcelo, a Brazilian side without a club since leaving Real Madrid. Contacts have been made for several days with the entourage of the 34-year-old player, even if another club (whose name is not known) would also have placed itself on the file. Lucien Favre seems to have validated the track, even if Nice’s priority at the post would remain Parisi (Empoli).
Nantes: Kombouaré very cash on the Blas case and his possible departure to Lille
Nantes coach Antoine Kombouaré on the possible departure of Ludovic Blas to Lille: “I’m only talking about the sporting aspect. For me, sportingly, it’s unthinkable to see Ludo leave. Even less in Lille, if it’s the case. Everyone told me it was Lille. That’s not a sporting project in my opinion. They finished 10th behind us and above all, they don’t make the European Cup! We have to explain to me!”
“On a sporting level, I said ‘no departure’. This concerns Ludo but also Alban Lafont or Moses Simon.”
Manchester City don’t want to sell Bernardo Silva
While The Times reported renewed interest from PSG for the player on Wednesday, Sky Sports assured on Thursday that Manchester City has no intention of selling Bernardo Silva. The British media specifies that for the moment, neither the Portuguese nor his entourage have told the club that they wish to leave this summer.
A departure from Bernardo Silva would also push the Cityzens to find him a replacement. And this while there are less than two weeks of transfer window.
Tanguy Ndombele in Napoli
The former Lyonnais Tanguy Ndombele took the plane, this Thursday morning in Paris, to join Italy.
After passing his medical examination, the Tottenham midfielder will sign in Naples in the form of a loan with an option to buy around 30 million euros as indicated by the Italian press.
For the anecdote, the native of Longjumeau chose the number 91 in a nod to his department of birth in the suburbs of Paris.
OM would like 20 million euros for Milik
Still looking for a first goal this season in Ligue 1, Arkadiusz Milik would not be retained at all costs by Olympique de Marseille during the summer transfer window. According to information from the newspaper L’Equipe, OM have offered the Polish striker to several European clubs this season.
Juventus is one of the destinations considered. It is also indicated that Pablo Longoria hopes to recover 20 million euros for the Polish striker, as part of a transfer or a loan with obligation to buy. Still, the player would not be particularly interested in leaving.
Nice: a transfer window suspended in Europe
Opposed this Thursday to Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the first leg of the Conference League play-offs (7 p.m.), OGC Nice is counting on European qualification in order to move up a gear for its transfer window. In the event of a good option taken on the qualifications, the Riviera leaders would benefit from an additional advantage to negotiate.
High-sounding names have been mentioned in recent days on the Nice side, such as Edinson Cavani or Nicolas Pépé. Players who could come to strengthen the offensive sector of the Gym. If the progress of these files is not only linked to the qualification in the group phase of the Europa League Conference, it remains obvious that a European season would be a vector of attractiveness for these profiles.
It would also be an additional reason to get your hands on the wallet and accelerate on these comings. Borrowed when discussing the subject of the transfer window at a press conference, Lucien Favre did not deny the impact that a qualification against Maccabi Tel Aviv could have on the Nice transfer window.
Atlético would have refused a big offer for Joao Félix
The Spanish daily AS suggests that Manchester United have made an offer of 130 million euros to Atlético de Madrid for Joao Félix. A proposal rejected by the Madrid club, which returns the Red Devils to the amount of its clause, namely 350 million euros. Information confirmed by Marca.
The summer transfer window will close in just under ten days in most major leagues. On August 31 or September 1, it will be too late and the clubs are not slowing down to complete their recruitment. Tracked for many weeks by Barcelona, Bernardo Silva could finally take over the management of PSG according to the English press.
Still in Ligue 1 but on the departure side, OM would have set a large amount for a possible transfer of Arek Milik. Elsewhere in Europe, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo still arouses so many rumors and Manchester United is unable to strengthen its team despite several files launched.