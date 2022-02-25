Dortmund, without Haaland, is eliminated against Rangers

The Europa League, unlike the Champions League, closes its first knockout rounds today (round of 32) and, in addition to the results of the Spanish teams, we must highlight the elimination from Dortmundwho faced a very difficult game at home to Glasgow Rangers. The Scottish team had won the first leg in Germany 2-4, a result that would have been decisive with the rule of the double value of away goals in force. However, although two goals were enough to tie the game, those of Marco Rose did not expect to fit another two tonight. Without Haaland, the Germans did not pass the tie and, in this way, say goodbye to their season in Europe.



On the other hand, Lazio has also fallen in a very difficult crossing with Porto. In today’s game Taremi and Uribe came back from Immobile’s initial goal and, although Cataldi equalized in the 952-1 in the first leg in favor of the Portuguese means that Sarri’s team stays out of Europe.

The other Italian team that played at 18:45, Atalanta had better luck and sentenced the 1-2 they got in the first leg with a 0-3 thanks to goals from Maehle and Malinovsky, which made a double. Olympiacos have competed at a high level in both games but it has not been enough to beat one of the greats of Italy. What’s more, Braga turned the tie against Sheriff on penalties.

Goodbye to Celtic in the Conference

Meanwhile, in the third European competition, the Conference League, Celtic have been eliminated by the surprising Bodo/Glimt. In the first leg they already achieved a 1-3 in Glasgow and today they only had to confirm that superiority by winning 2-0.

For their part, the three favorites that played in this first round of the afternoon, PSV, Marseille and Leicester, advanced to the round against Maccabi Tel Aviv, Qarabag and Randers respectively. The most even match was Partiza-Sparta Prague and the Serbs won (and qualified) 2-1 with Ricardo Gomes as the protagonist scoring two goals and getting sent off in the 68th minute.

At night, Vitesse managed to come back from 2-1 in the first leg against Rapid de Vienwinning 2-0 which helped him to reach the round of 16 and Slavia Prague repeated last week’s result (3-2) and eliminated Fenerbahçe. PAOK needed penalties to turn the tie around Midtjylland.



Lottery

Tomorrow, at 1:00 p.m., the round of 16 of the Europa League and then the Conference League will be drawn. In this phase the first of the group phases of each competition already enter, who will start as seeded against the eight classified of today.

