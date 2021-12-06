“Dose booster for vaccinated and recovered after 5 months”. New circular of the Ministry of Health: what changes

“Dose booster for vaccinated And healed after 5 months“. Here she is new circular of the Ministry of Health, with the clarifications on the administration of the booster dose for people already vaccinated and with a previous or subsequent SARS-CoV-2 infection: “In subjects vaccinated before or after a SARS-COV-2, in the recommended times / methods, the administration of one is indicated booster dose (booster), at the dosages authorized for the same, provided that a minimum interval of at least five months (150 days) from the last event (to be understood as administration of the only / last dose or diagnosis of occurred infection) “.

Recovered from Covid not vaccinated

The circular from the Ministry of Health reiterates that “in subjects with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, who have not been vaccinated within 12 months of recovery, it is advisable to proceed as soon as possible with a complete primary course (two doses of bidose vaccine or a single dose vaccine) ‘.

While in subjects who contract a SARS-CoV-2 infection, within the fourteenth day of the administration of the first dose of vaccine, “The completion of the vaccination schedule with a second dose is indicated within six months (180 days) of documented infection”. After a minimum interval of at least five months (150 days) from the primary vaccination cycle thus completed, “the administration of a booster dose is therefore indicated, at the doses authorized for the same”.