“Dose booster for vaccinated and recovered after 5 months”. New circular of the Ministry of Health: what changes

Even those who have had the COVID-19 before or after being vaccinated will be able to do the booster dose, or booster, after at least 5 months. The new circular of the Ministry of Health with clarifications on the administration of the vaccine booster for people already vaccinated and with previous or next one infection from SARS-COV-2.

The document also reiterates the advice to be vaccinated within 12 months of recovery for those who have never been vaccinated and to still take the second dose if the infection was contracted within the first 14 days from the first dose.

SUBJECT: clarifications regarding the administration of the booster dose in subjects already vaccinated and with previous or subsequent SARS-CoV-2 infection. Following the circular prot. n ° 40711-09 / 09/2021-DGPRE and prot. n ° 53886-25 / 11 / 2021- DGPRE, having regard to the opinion expressed by the Technical Scientific Committee referred to in the Ordinance of the Head of the Civil Protection Department n. 751 (CTS) of the session of 3/12/2021 it is represented that, in the context of the anti-SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19 vaccination campaign, in subjects vaccinated before or after a SARS-CoV-2 infection , in the recommended times / modalities, the administration of a booster dose is indicated, at the doses authorized for the same, provided that a minimum interval of at least five months (150 days) has elapsed since the last event (to be understood as administration of the only / last dose or diagnosis of occurred infection).

According to the latest data from the surveillance of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, there are over 5 million cases of Covid registered in Italy since the beginning of the pandemic, and among them there are also people who had already received the vaccine.

For a large portion of the population, the question arises as to when to do the dose booster. This is the response of the ministerial circular, signed by the director general of the Ministry of Prevention Gianni Rezza: «Given the opinion of Scientific technical committee, in subjects vaccinated before or after an infection, the administration of one is indicated booster dose, provided that a minimum interval of at least five months, from the last event, to be understood as the administration of the only / last dose or diagnosis of an infection “.

For the purpose of completing the primary vaccination course, the ministry underlines that, in recovered patients who have not been vaccinated within 12 months of recovery, “it is indicated to proceed as soon as possible with a complete primary course or two doses of bidose vaccine or a dose of single-dose vaccine “.

In subjects who contract a Sars-CoV-2 infection, within the 14th day after the first dose of vaccine, “the completion of the vaccination schedule with a second dose is indicated within 6 months of the documented infection”. After a minimum interval of at least 5 months from the completion of the vaccination cycle, “the administration of a booster dose, at the authorized dosages, is therefore indicated”.