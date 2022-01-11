Dose booster with Moderna: possible post vaccination symptoms

The booster dose with the vaccine developed by the US company Modern and the collaboration of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases directed by Anthony Fauci is carried out with a halved dosage compared to that used for the two injections of the main cycle: the green light by Aifa was given on October 28th according to the dosage of 50 micrograms in 0.25 ml of solution.

But what kind of side effects should you expect from the booster with Moderna, regardless of what you have received previously? According to experts the traditional ones but in milder shape if possible. So raising the body temperature, a little exhaustion with consequent joint pain and above all discomfort at the injection site. In general with less incidence in the third dose than in the second. In the worst case scenario, in short, some fever line to answer with paracetamol. In some rare cases a axillary lymph node enlargement, which is resolved in a short time (and above all it has been noticed with Pfizer).

However, the side effects do occur within 48 hours of injection and, as seen, they are similar to those of the main cycle. Some redness around the injection site, swelling with possible soreness and itching, some headache, some shivering related to fever, nausea and exhaustion. As mentioned, the third dose has a significantly lower frequency of adverse events than the first two.

«From the qualitative point of view – he explained to the Messenger days ago Francesco Menichetti, Professor of Infectious Diseases of the University of Pisa and Director of Infectious Diseases of the Pisa University Hospital – we can say that the effects are comparable in both mRna vaccines. So, we have to basically expect, both with Pfizer and Moderna, pain at the injection site. This disorder occurs in approximately two thirds of vaccinated people. But they are also very frequent sense of exhaustion and fatigue. In this case, the discomfort is reported by one in two of the vaccinated, and may also be associated with headache. Headache is observed in about 40% of cases “. Muscle pain may also occur after receiving the third dose.

