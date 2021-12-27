Dossier: Mars Attacks! (1996), Tim Burton’s latest breath of creative freedom

Before dedicating himself – quite inexplicably – a reboot colorful but lifeless and with ‘made in Disney’ films, Tim Burton he used to create rather absurd works. The first part of his filmography travels in the opposite direction to that of any other director in history: it is difficult to beat a curriculum that includes titles such as Beetlejuice, Batman, Edward scissor hands, Batman – The Return, Nightmare Before Christmas (ok, he didn’t personally direct it, but …) e Ed Wood. And then he closed this incredible and unrepeatable ride with the joyfully abrasive Mars Attacks! 1996, a tribute to ‘atomic age’ science fiction of the kind stuffed with unbridled destruction. A product definable as ‘punk rock’, inspired by a series of collectible cards explicitly designed to upset the parents of the kids who bought them.

Mars Attacks! arrived in American theaters just six months after another film focused on an alien invasion, Independence Day, had become the second highest grossing of all time and made Will Smith an international superstar. The one directed by Roland Emmerich was a perfect Hollywood blockbuster, with classically attractive heroes who teamed up to defeat a devastating evil force in a series of exorbitantly expensive action sequences.

Mars Attacks !, on the other hand, is an anti-blockbuster, with an ensemble cast of mostly unsavory characters who are brutally murdered by a battleship of ridiculous aliens who, more than “pure evil”, are “just a bunch of dickheads.” It is – perhaps with Dumbo of 2019 (the review) – the most commercial film rebel that Tim Burton ever made.

It is essentially about a giant middle finger to the very concept of ‘blockbuster’, with extraterrestrials blasting virtually every star in clouds of flesh-and-blood dust until they are unceremoniously defeated by the notes of an old song by Slim Whitman after exactly zero electrifying action sequences.

Part of the reason for the lack of a true action streak or a typically heroic highlight is that Mars Attacks! had a (relatively) small budget of $ 70 million, but above all for how it was designed upstream: punishes continually his audience for not expecting the worst and most embarrassing thing to happen to his human characters at any given moment.

We are in fact facing a series of catastrophic failures, which culminate in an accidental victory for Planet Earth. Mars Attacks! is a macabre comedy milkshake from start to finish, and – not surprisingly – no one in 1996 wanted to see something like this. It was considered a financial failure (barely $ 100 million in total) and a critical failure, and since that time the wings of Tim Burton’s creative freedom have been clipped.

Still, Mars Attacks! 25 years later it deserves to be fished out and celebrated, not just for having chosen Tom Jones as one of humanity’s saviors, but to be a sharp and poisonous satire of that slice of blockbuster cinema and American chauvinism in a decade when very few people were interested in hearing that kind of criticism.

The plot is extremely simple: An army of invaders from Mars arrives on Earth and proceeds to conquer the planet through the use of hilarious violence, including the live assassination of the US President through a ‘simple’ handshake. In the midst of this chaos, the nephew (Lukas Haas) of an elderly lady who is about to be vaporized by a laser beam by accident who hearing the chanting moans of Slim Whitman causes the heads of the Martians to explode, which are then quickly eradicated in an equally inglorious way.

Along the way we meet over a dozen characters, among which stand out Jack Nicholson in dual guise as president of the United States and sleazy Las Vegas swindler, Glenn Close like the First Lady and Natalie Portman like their daughter, Taffy. The absolutely amazing cast of Mars Attacks! then includes Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Michael J. Fox, Sarah Jessica Parker, Martin Short, Jim Brown, Pam Grier, Danny DeVito, Rod Steiger, Christina Applegate and a pre-fame Jack Black.

And about 90% of most of these stars are obscured in an extremely humbling way within two or three scenes of appearing on stage. The heroes of the film end up being a poor, dirty teenager and his senile grandmother, a moody New Age lady and a working-class family of four (plus Tom Jones).

The main dynamic Mars Attacks! implies that anyone in a position of power or possible esteem is a complete fool, and simply not prepared to face the aliens, who want nothing more than anarchy. The scientist played by Pierce Brosnan is adamant that extraterrestrials must be morally righteous and intellectually sophisticated creatures for having mastered such incredible technologies, only to see them stick the head of a chihuahua on Parker’s body and have a good laugh.

Jack Nicholson’s president – and the rest of the world’s leaders – believe they must be able to reach some kind of peaceful solution simply by reasoning with the Martians, despite every diplomatic meeting ending in dramatic shooting. AND the soldiers act proud and angry, but they are easily crushed after revealing their complete inadequacy (Rod Steiger’s general is reduced to the size of a mouse and then trampled …) or their cowardice (Jack Black’s gun is crumbled and he immediately gives up, but this however it does not save him).

The characters who survive instead they are the ones who have given up on defending institutions like the government or the Las Vegas casino where they worked to save their friends and loved ones.

The Martians, on the other hand, they are kindred spirits to Gremlins by Joe Dante – sneaky little critters whose only goal is to wreak havoc in the funniest way possible. They are fully involved in this subversive version of the status quo, hacking a cast of characters who become the exact opposite of those seen in 1950s cinema. And they’re also launching an attack on viewers, because they know very well that we started the vision with very different expectations. We would expect Mars Attacks! somehow look like Independence Day, but no.

IS cheerfully nihilist, in a way impossible for a Hollywood blockbuster, bringing to the screen a mischievous, chaotic and caustic sense of humor absolutely against the tide, in the 90s as well as today.

In many ways, Mars Attacks! it was anyway a movie obvious to realize for Tim Burton. He had just turned Ed Wood, a biopic about the infamous B-movie director responsible for beloved (s) cult like Plan 9 From Outer Space and that of 1996 is a perfect tribute to the drive-in fantasy horror of that era, infused with that same anarchist spirit, something akin to what a John Waters movie might look like if anyone ever dared to give it a budget of 70. Millions of dollars.

The Mars Attacks project! it had been in the works since the 1980s, led by playwright Jonathan Gems, who had written several drafts of Tim Burton’s film and who ultimately won the only writing credit (it should be noted that Gems wrote a number of non-produced screenplays for Tim Burton, including the infamous’ Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian ‘).

In retrospect, Tim Burton would have had to let the script sit in the drawer for another decade or two, to be fished out in a world where films like Deadpool 2 manage to collect 1 billion dollars and be counted among the cinecomic most successful and loved. Given that it is difficult to know for sure how much greater its success would have been if it had been released today rather than in the winter of 1996, it is very likely that Mars Attacks! it would have been much better received.

The irreverent 105 minutes by Mars Attacks! remain among the most sarcastic and mean ever produced in Hollywood, but exactly in the way right, bullying his audience by overwhelmingly subverting almost all clichés and wiping his backside with them. It perfectly embraces the tone and spirit of the trading card set it is based on: the youth rebellion dressed in a horror-fiction costume. It’s the fulfillment of every child’s dream with a vivid imagination and a heated maverick spirit, and the fact that Warner Bros. has given Tim Burton millions of dollars and an A-list cast to make that wish come true will never stop making it. more incredible.

Find below a scene by Mars Attacks !:

© All rights reserved

Source: C.