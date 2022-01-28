Dossier: Poltergeist (1982), the story of the human skeletons used in Tobe Hooper’s film

It is possible that many of you have already heard the story of how the skeletons used during the highlights of Poltergeist – Demonic presences were real and not plastic props or anything else. Well, according to various testimonies of those who actually worked on the set of the director’s 1982 horror film Tobe Hooper and the producer (or co-director?) Steven Spielberg, it is not at all an urban legend as one might think, but 100% truth.

The same make-up artist and special effects expert Craig Reardon revealed the details of these skeletons under oath during an official deposition.

The offending scene is one in which the characters played by JoBeth Williams, Diane Freeling, looking for help under a night shower, slips into the semi-empty and muddy pool, with skeletons starting to sprout out of the water around her, terrifying her even more than she already was.

The reason why human skeletons were used in Poltergeist is because actually this choice would have been cheaper and more convenient than creating and using fake skeletons.

JoBeth Williams was not informed of this decision until filming was completed. In an interview that aired on entertainment channel VH1 in December 2002, the actress recalled:

I should have walked into this huge tub filled with what I thought was mud with these skeletons – which, by the way, I thought they were plastic, but later I discovered that they were real skeletons. It was a real nightmare.

He then continued and explored the issue in another interview, aired during the program TV Land: Myths & Legends in 2008:

You have to understand that that sequence probably took four or five days of filming. So I was immersed in mud and slime all day – every day – for four or five days, with skeletons all around me [mentre stavo] screaming. In my innocence and naivety, I assumed these weren’t real skeletons. I assumed they were props made of plastic or rubber. I later discovered, as well as the entire crew, that they were using real human skeletons, because it was too expensive to make fake rubber ones. And I think everyone was really scared of the idea.

In fact, it’s pretty unbelievable that no one communicated this before filming began. It should be remembered, however, that it was the magical 80s, and that people at the time could get away with just about anything!

JoBeth Williams later revealed that the use of these skeletons created such unease around the Poltergeist set that before starting the sequel, Poltergeist II – The other dimension (Poltergeist II: The Other Side) in 1986, the co-star Will Sampson, who was a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, performed an “exorcism” purifier.

As for how the skeletons actually ended up in the film, Craig Reardon was called to testify in court in 1982 following a lawsuit filed against Steven Spielberg by screenwriters Paul Clemens and Bennett Michael Yellin. The two claimed that an Amblin employee had in fact acted as a ‘ghostwriter‘, having taken parts of their script and presented them to the Poltergeist production team as original ideas of their own. The lawsuit filed by Clemens and Yellin claimed that there were 67 “points of similarity” between Steven Spielberg’s film and the one they imagined.

During his deposition, Craig Reardon said:

I bought a number of real biological surgical skeletons, as they are called. they are usually hung in the study rooms. These are real skeletons of people. I think the bones were acquired from India. But in any case we had 13. And we made them up so they didn’t look like bleached, clean, bolted-together skeletons but rather like rotting corpses. And, you know, I added some molded rubber and other things so that they had a kind of dramatic and sinister and malevolent look and they weren’t too stupid… What am I trying to say? Well, clinical type corpses, you know …

What happened to those skeletons? Where I am now? Maybe I’m in a house of horrors somewhere? Maybe they’re sitting in some college basement? Who knows, the fact remains that this story is among the most absurd related to the production of a horror film.

Find below the pool scene by Poltergeist:

