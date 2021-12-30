“DOT and LUNA the most promising tokens for 2022”

Dan Morehead. Source: a screenshot of the video, Youtube / Bloomberg Markets and Finance

The token DOT, of the Polkadot smart contract protocol, e MOON, of the Terra payments protocol, are the “most promising” tokens as we enter 2022, according to the CEO and founder of the investment fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC this week, Morehead said he is a strong supporter of a multi-blockchain future, and that this is one of the reasons he is so bullish on Earth.

“I think we are all coming to the conclusion that there will not be just one blockchain in the future, there will be maybe 10 or 20 very important blockchains,” Morehead said.

He added that this is Polkadot’s strong point, as it “will help shift value from one [blockchain] to the other, “noting that the protocol’s first decentralized finance (DeFi) projects are expected to go live in the first quarter of 2022.

“We see a tremendous amount of momentum,” Morehead said of the Polkadot ecosystem.

Commenting on Terra, the founder of Pantera said that many people are discovering LUNA.

“It has a market cap of $ 31 billion right now, so it still has a lot of room to grow,” Morehead said.

Furthermore, he added that the protocol now has the third largest stablecoin, UST, built on top of it, and that it is growing at “a very, very rapid pace”.

UST, ranked 20th by market cap (on Coingecko), reached $ 10 billion in capitalization this month, up from less than $ 200 million in January of this year.

Finally, in the interview, the Panther boss also pointed to an insurance niche coin within DeFi, saying he is “very excited” about Risk Harbor, a decentralized market for risk management.

“All of these different types of insurance that we need in the real world, and especially right now for the DeFi ecosystem, can be done decentralized on Risk Harbor,” Morehead said.

He added that while the market is focused on DeFi at the moment, “it may expand to all types of insurance products in the future.”

