Dot Finance migrates to Moonbeam, supporting Polkadot

Dot Finance has migrated to the Moonbeam parachain and will be integrated immediately on Moonriver, Invezz learned from a press release. Moonriver is Moonbeam’s canary network on Kusama.

A DeFi platform that automates yield farming

Dot Finance is a DeFi platform developed to help users generate returns from the ecosystem around them and to automate yield farming. Previously, Dot Finance ran on Binance Smart Chain, but the project can start with its original goal of supporting the young Polkadot ecosystem with the launch of Moonriver and Moonbeam.

Initial strategies focused on Solarbeam pools

Are you looking for timely news, tips and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

In the first stage of the migration process, Dot Finance’s yield aggregation agreements will be adapted for Moonriver. Initially, return strategies will focus on Solarbeam’s pools, some of Moonriver’s most rewarding and stable.

One strategy will be to farm SOLAR directly through the exchange’s integrated staking function. Another will involve capitalizing the value of the user’s liquidity pool tokens.

Supported pool types

Dot Finance will initially support the following pools. The others that will come later are:

SOLAR / MOVR

USDC / MOVR

ETH / MOVR

WBTC / MOVR

USDT / USDC

DAI / USDC

ETH / USDC

WBTC / USDC

SOLAR / USDC

Dot Finance Deposits will rely on secure oracles offering hard-to-manipulate price feeds through a partnership with DIA. Nir Rozin, co-founder of Dot Finance, commented:

Bringing our yield aggregation products to Moonbeam is critical to Dot Finance’s growth trajectory. Merging Dot Finance’s tools for DeFi with Moonriver’s safe, secure and resilient architecture will help drive Polkadot adoption by reducing participation barriers for users.

Incentives for launch

To enable Dot Finance’s PINK token transfers from BSC to Moonriver, Dot Finance is partnering with the decentralized cross-chain swap protocol Anyswap. Additionally, cardholders will be encouraged to migrate through new PINK staking pools on Moonriver.

Plans for the future

This may be a significant milestone, but it is only the beginning for the new innovative project. In the near future, Dot Finance will integrate with the decentralized exchange Sushi to increase user farming yields. Many other protocols will follow. Dot Finance will integrate Chainlink’s oracles when they become available, ensuring the prevention of price manipulation attacks and other crimes.