DOT Price Prediction: Can Polkadot Dominate the Sector?

Polkadot DOT / USD is a protocol developed as a means of connecting blockchain networks, enabling the sending of value and data across previously incompatible networks.

DOT is the native crypto token used for staking and governance.

Low energy consumption as a growth catalyst

Research conducted by the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI) has given us the perspective that Polkadot consumes less energy than major cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

In fact, according to the research, Polkadot consumes 6.6 times the electricity consumption of an average US household over the span of a year.

This low power consumption led to Polkadot comparisons with his peers and also fueled a bullish outlook for the DOT token for crypto investors.

Given the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies, DOT is apparently one of the greener options at the moment.

Should you buy Polkadot (DOT)?

As of February 7, 2022, Polkadot (DOT) is valued at $ 21.89.

To see what this value indicates for the future growth of the DOT token, we will look at its all-time highest value and the performance the token has shown throughout the month of January.

The all-time high for the Polkadot (DOT) token was November 4, 2021, when the token reached a value of $ 54.98. This means that the Polkadot (DOT) token was worth $ 33.09 above its all-time high, which is 151%.

Looking at the performance of the Polkadot (DOT) token over the past month, we can see that its highest point was on January 3, 2022, when it reached a value of $ 30.5, while its lowest point was on January 24, 2022. , when the token dropped to $ 16.16.

This gives us an indication that from January 3 to January 24 the token experienced a drop of $ 14.34.

However, from January 24 to February 7, the token saw an increase in value of $ 5.73 or 35%.

That said, Polkadot (DOT) can hit $ 27 by the end of March 2022, making it an affordable buy.