Sports

Dotto (CdS): “Mourinho would have canceled the match with Inter from the calendar. Yesterday…”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee35 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Bad night for Josè Mourinho. On the day when the Portuguese coach challenged his history, his Roma fell in a disastrous match

A bad night, yesterday for Josè Mourinho. On the day in which, after 11 years, the Portuguese coach challenged his history and his glorious past, his Roma fell in a disastrous performance, against an absolutely spacey Inter. This is Dotto’s analysis in Corriere dello Sport:

The past tearing apart the present. It is always a treble, but the stories and moods are different. Worse than that. The already remarkable and imaginative repertoire of the Romanist nightmare is updated by another chapter and this time the most painful face, in the sense of the punishment, is that of Josè Mourinho, who must pay off perhaps today in Rome for having exulted too much yesterday everywhere ( …). Un man who would have gladly paid himself to cancel this match from the calendar (…). The Mou of the end, end in every sense, is a man who unlikely tries to hide his embarrassment (and pain) by trying to manage something that is not manageable, his Rome of yesterday“.

(Source: Corriere dello Sport)

December 5, 2021 (change December 5, 2021 | 12:16)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee35 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Leclerc: “In Mexico we aim high, but we are realistic”

November 5, 2021

Champions, only AC Milan cue | Juve and Europeanist Atalanta | News

November 4, 2021

Ibra is not enough for Milan, first knockout in the league: a duck from Tatarusanu, a pearl from Saponara and a brace from Vlahovic make Fiorentina enjoy | First page

2 weeks ago

Aguero malore, striker stopped for at least three months

November 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button