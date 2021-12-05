Dotto (CdS): “Mourinho would have canceled the match with Inter from the calendar. Yesterday…”

“The past tearing apart the present. It is always a treble, but the stories and moods are different. Worse than that. The already remarkable and imaginative repertoire of the Romanist nightmare is updated by another chapter and this time the most painful face, in the sense of the punishment, is that of Josè Mourinho, who must pay off perhaps today in Rome for having exulted too much yesterday everywhere ( …). Un man who would have gladly paid himself to cancel this match from the calendar (…). The Mou of the end, end in every sense, is a man who unlikely tries to hide his embarrassment (and pain) by trying to manage something that is not manageable, his Rome of yesterday“.