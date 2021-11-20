double Aké, second success in a row

Juventus U23 hosts Fiorenzuola on the fifteenth day of Serie C 2021/22: summary, slow motion, scoreboard, result and live news

(sent to the Moccagatta Stadium in Alessandria) – The Juventus U23 exceeds the Fiorenzuola, in the match valid for the fifteenth day of Serie C. Bianconeri who hit the second consecutive victory, dragged by the brace of Aké.

Juventus U23 Fiorenzuola 2-1: summary and slow motion

A minute of silence in memory of the road victims

1 ′ Kick-off whistle – Juventus U23 Fiorenzuola started.

3 ′ Rescue Stramaccioni – Providential intervention by the defender, which thwarts Nelli’s attempt to finish from the edge.

6 ‘Lion Shot – Right to cross of the midfielder who gets lost on the bottom.

10 ‘Sersanti cross-shot – Leone finds the vertical for Sersanti, who misses the measure of the cross from the left. It almost becomes a shot, but it flies over the crossbar.

18 ′ Aké opportunity – The former Marseille is turned in a handkerchief, but at the moment of the shot he is stopped by Dimarco.

19 ‘Lion Shot – One more long-range solution from Leo. Deflected shot, ball in corner kick.

22 ′ Bruschi opportunity – The Juventus offside trap fails and Bruschi has the field to go. Draw a round trajectory that goes out a little.

26 ′ Leo occasion – Leo’s strong and low-pitched cross on which Pecorino was about to pounce. Save everything in split Olivera.

29 ‘Headshot Stramaccioni – The number 3 stands high from the corner, not framing the mirror just a little.

32 ‘Pecorino header – Free kick by Anzolin, header on the far post by Pecorino that ends high.

39 ′ Miretti opportunity – Anzolin goes to the bottom and puts it on for Miretti, who tries a difficult heel strike that ends well out.

47 ′ Free kick Miretti – Ball that crosses the barrier but finds Battaiola’s punches. It’s not over: Miretti puts her back in the middle but Pecorino head doesn’t find the door.

49 ′ Gol Aké – The class of 2001 raises his head and kicks from afar. Unstoppable right, which names the crossing of the poles.

53 ‘Shot Aké – Action photocopy of the one that led to the goal, but this time the aim is wrong.

64 ‘Shot Soulé – Double chance for the Argentine. First Ferri blocks his shot, then he tries again to turn, sending high.

66 ′ Ferri Punishment – Conclusion from sidereal distance that does not create any headaches for Israel.

70 ′ Tommasini opportunity – Fortuitous rebound that favors Tommasini. Right diagonally that touches the goal.

75 ′ Double Aké – Score Aké, again with a long-range shot. This time the trajectory is low to the ground, and baptizes the corner.

78 ′ Arrondini goals – Fiorenzuola reopens it immediately, with the newly entered Arrondini, the quickest of all to resolve a scrum inside the penalty area after an inactive ball.

84 ‘Ferri header – From a corner kick, the defender hits well but finds Israel rejected.

85 ′ Occasion Nicolussi Ankle – The 2000 class fails the match point, shooting at Battaiola.

89 ′ Arrondini opportunity – Header on the first pole of Arrondini that goes very close to the intersection.

93 ‘Sersanti shot – Poisonous low shot that just goes out on the bottom.

Best of the match Juve: Aké REPORT CARDS

Juventus U23 Fiorenzuola 2-1: result and match report

Networks: 49 ′ Aké, 75 ′ Aké, 78 ′ Arrondini

Juventus U23 (4-3-2-1) Israel; Leo, De Winter, Stramaccioni, Anzolin; Miretti (68 ‘Nicolussi Caviglia), Leone (82’ Zuelli), Sersanti; Aké, Sekulov (56 ′ Soulé); Pecorino (68 ‘Da Graca). Annex Zauli. Available Daffara, Senko, Poli, Compagnon, Palumbo, Barbieri, Cudrig, Fiumanò

Fiorenzuola (4-3-3): Battaiola; Olviera, Ferri, Cavalli, Dimarco; Nelli (65 ‘Stronati), Zaccariello, Palmieri (75’ Maffei); Currarino (54 ‘Tommasini), Oneto (65’ Arrondini), Bruschi (75 ‘Godano). Annex Tabbiani. Available Burigana, Potop, Esposito, Molinaro, Giani, Guglieri, Varoli

Referee: Villa of Rimini

Ammonites: 41 ′ Miretti, 56 ′ Pecorino, 58 ′ Stramaccioni, 69 ′ Olivera