double and 801 among the professionals

After four dry matches Manchester United returns to success. THE Red Devils they beat Arsenal 3-2 in a crazy match, made up of goals, controversy and spectacle. THE Gunners they pass with Smith Rowe and De Gea on the ground, then Bruno Fernandes celebrates 100 appearances with the English club and draws it. In the second half, former Juve Cristiano Ronaldo takes the chair: brace and 801 goals among professionals – 130 with United -. Odegaard’s momentary 2-2 goal was useless. After more than a month, Old Trafford returns to party. In the other match of the evening Antonio Conte’s Tottenham beat Brentford 2-0 thanks to an own goal from Canos and a goal from Son. The Spurs repeat the victory against Leeds and fly to sixth place with 22 points in the standings and one game less.

Manchester United-Arsenal: Gunners in goal with De Gea on the ground. CR7 records

Big match at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Arsenal. THE Red Devils they must try to recover after a complicated period. In the Premier League, Ronaldo and his team mates have not won for over a month, since 3-0 away against Tottenham. Two knockouts – against City in the derby (2-0) and 4-1 against Ranieri’s Watford – before the 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the last round. Opposite United find themselves an Arsenal who, after a start with the handbrake on – 3 defeats in as many games at the beginning of the season -, scored a streak of eight consecutive useful results – six wins and two draws – before the defeat for 4-0 against Liverpool. However, the poker suffered at Anfield did not knock out the i Gunners who immediately raised their heads by beating Newcastle 2-0 in the previous round. Dalot and Aubameyang warm up the goalkeepers’ gloves in the first minutes of the game. The rhythms are high and at 10 ‘the guests pass forward. What happens, however, is unbelievable. On the developments of a corner De Gea is hit by his partner Fred and ends up on the ground, the ball arrives on the feet of Smith Rowe who does not notice what has happened and shoots at the goal by inflating the unguarded net. The goalkeeper of the Red Devils remains on the ground and gets up after a few minutes. Atkinson, referee of the match, first does not validate, then is warned by the Var that there is no impropriety and indicates the center of the field between the exultation of the Arsenal players and the protests and desperation of the hosts. United pushes forward in search of equal, which arrives a few minutes from 45 ‘and bears the signature of Bruno Fernandes, who celebrates his 100 games with the Red Devils and unlocks after 15 fasting games. Back from the locker room Cristiano Ronaldo rewrites the record book and makes 800 among the professionals – 129 with the English club -. The former Juve puts it on the spot but the joy of the Old Trafford audience does not last long, because two minutes later Odegaard makes the most of Martinelli’s assist and scores 2-2. The Norwegian does and undoes: in the 70 ‘foul intervention on Fred in his penalty area. Atkinson goes to review the monitor and points to disk. Cristiano Ronaldo updates his numbers and with a central bolide he pierces Ramsdale again. In the final, the guests give it their all, but at Old Trafford it ends 3-2 for Ronaldo and his teammates.

Tottenham, Conte celebrates with Son: 2-0 at Brentford

The Spurs by Antonio Conte are looking for an encore after the 2-1 victory against Leeds of Loco Bielsa of last November 21st. Yes, because Kane and his team mates were able to take a break after last weekend’s match against Burnley was postponed due to bad weather. Tottenham have to deal with problems in the offensive phase: the team of the Salento coach has so far scored only 11 goals and it is the second worst attack in the Premier League – only Norwich have done worse, 8 goals -. Furthermore, there is a need for a response on the pitch after the sensational defeat in the Conference League against Mura last Thursday. In front, however, the Spurs they find themselves the Brentford, victorious 1-0 against Everton of Benitez in the last round. The hosts start with their foot on the accelerator and after the opportunity for Lucas Moura, stopped for a corner by Fernandez, they pass on 13 ‘: Canos own goal that touches after Davies’ header on a cross from Son’s left-handed out mocking their goalkeeper. Tottenham insists and within a minute, between 37 ‘and 38’, almost doubled first with Son and then with Hojbjerg. Before the double whistle the guests show themselves forward with a long lineout, tap and strike but the defense of the Spurs free. Conte’s team almost doubled on several occasions at the beginning of the second half, then Brentford pushed forward and Tottenham hit the counterattack: Son for Kane, opening for Reguilon, low cross and the South Korean pushes into the net from two steps to an unguarded goal . It’s 2-0. The hosts are lowered in the final, while the guests try to halve the disadvantage. Lloris, however, is ready and keeps the clean sheet.

