double at Atalanta, Leonardo wanted him in the Rossoneri

The Villarreal footballer, who effectively eliminated Atalanta from the Champions League, had been very close to Milan almost 3 years ago.

Not just the Milan. Another Italian also inevitably had to say goodbye to the journey in Champions League for this season after the last day.

L’Atalanta collapsed in the direct confrontation with the Villarreal. In the first half the Spaniards literally shattered the Nerazzurri’s resistances, with a very heavy 0-3 loss after 45 minutes.

The real star of the evening was the Dutch Arnaut Danjuma. The man of the moment, who has begun to be talked about in Europe with goals and excellent performances.

Leonardo’s attempt

Danjuma it is therefore becoming a strong name on the international football scene. But there are those who have long known his excellent technical qualities and the ability to be decisive in front of goal.

For example, the management of the Milan. In fact, the Rossoneri club knows Danjuma very well, having negotiated his engagement almost three years ago, in the winter transfer session of the January 2019.

A background that concerns first and foremost Leonardo, then general manager of Milan. The Brazilian, after closing for winter purchases of Paqueta And Piatek, he seemed ready to invest 10 million euros to snatch Danjuma from Club Bruges. A deal that many media outlets took for granted.

But there were two reasons for the non-purchase. Primarily the physical condition of Danjuma, at the time injured and absent from the fields since the previous October. But also the resistance of Bruges, which it considered not enough i 10 million proposed by Milan.

The Rossoneri decided to leave the track and try again in June, when the Dutchman would recover form and condition. But with the change of coach (from Gattuso to Giampaolo) and formally, Milan had to change the priorities on the market. Danjuma actually came out of the Rossoneri’s aims and were the English of Bournemouth to grab it for 16 million euros. Later came the call of the Villarreal, ready to spend 23.5 million to bring him to Liga.