double blue tris in the second phase! Well Pellegrino, Laurent and De Fabiani. Finals at 12 – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

10.34: That’s all for the moment. Appointment at 12 with the final stages of the race. Have a nice day and a happy new year! See you later

10.33: For Italy Graz 42nd, Salvadori 59th, Ventura 62nd, Coradazzi 72nd

10.31: There are six, therefore, the blues qualified for the second phase which will start at 12 with the women’s heats. At the start among the women Laurent, Ganz and Scardoni, while among the men Pellegrino, De Fabiani and Rastelli will be competing

10.29: These are the others qualified for the second phase: De Fabiani, Vuorinen, Semikov, Ahonen, Ogden, Rastelli, Brugger, Bury, Nyenget, Maltsev, Hediger, Retyvikh, Yakimushkin, Jager, Berglund, Eriksson, Svensson, Iversen, Niskanen, Starega

10.28: This is the top of the men’s qualifiers: Klaebo, Terentev, Valnes, Pellegrino, Bolshunov, Amundsen, Golberg, Northug, Novak, Halfvarsson

10.27: Ventura enters the 61st position

10.26: Last place for the blue Coradazzi who pays duty to the fatigue of recent days

10.25: Excellent performance by Federico Pellegrino who enters fourth place! There will be at least three Azzurri in the second phase

10.24: Northug is seventh at the finish, Pellegrino 11th in the intermediate

10.24: Salvadori is 49th and will not be at the start in the second phase

10.23: Seventh position for Novak

10.22: Pilgrim party

10.21: Semikov enters ninth position, Ogden in tenth

10.19: Very good De Fabiani who is eighth and therefore will be at the start in the second phase, Rastelli is also good, ninth. Halfvarsson enters seventh position

10.18: Well Bolshunov who is fourth at the finish

10.17: Terentev is second, Graz fits in 21st place

10.16: Eriksson is tenth, Niskanen eleventh

10.15: Klaebo takes the lead with 2 “3 ahead of Valnes and over 5” over Amundsen

10.14: Nyenget enters fourth position, Klaebo is first in the intermediate

10.14: Yakimushkin is fourth, Spitsov sixth

10.13: Golberg, second in the general, is placed in second place at the finish

10.12: Toenseth is third at the finish, Golberg second in the intermediate

10.11: Brugger enters second place

10.10: Amundsen trims 8 ″ to the French Collet at the finish

10.10: Amundsen leads the intermediate

10.05: In the men’s qualification at the start for Italy Federico Pellegrino with 60, Francesco De Fabiani with 35, Giandomenico Salvadori with 55, Davide Graz with 28, Maicol Rastelli with 36, Martin Coradazzi with 63 and Paolo Ventura with 69

9.54: In 13 minutes the start of the men’s qualification

9.51: The other qualified: Sorina, Karlsson, Myhrvold, Nepryaeva, Krehl, Parmakoski, Matsokina, Rydzek, Niskanen, H. Weng, Faehndrich, Janatova, Lindstroem, Haga, Scardoni, Ogden, L. Weng, Sauerbrey, Van der Graaff, Hyncikova

9.50: These are the first ten of the qualification: Matintalo, Hagstroem, Lampic, Stenseth, Laurent, T. Weng, Diggins, Kylloenen, Ganz, Hennig

9.48: There will be three blue in the second phase of the race. Nothing to do for Martina Di Centa who is 52nd

9.47: The Swedish Hagstroem is even second!

9.47: Splendid performance by Greta Laurent who even fits in fourth position behind the Norwegian Stenseth

9.46: Very good Caterina Ganz! She is sixth and will be at the start in the second phase with an excellent bib

9.45: Good performance by Scardoni which is 20ma

9.44: Myhrvold enters ninth place, Krehl in eleventh

9.43: The American Kern and the Swedish Lundgren did not leave

9.42: Pittin enters 30th position, immediately behind Comarella who is 28th

9.41: The Finnish Matintalo goes in the lead, the other Finnish Kylloenen is in fifth place

9.40: The paw of the Slovenian Lampic who leads the finish line with a 2 ″ advantage over T. Weng

9.38: Sorina enters fourth place, Parmakoski seventh, Niskanen eighth, Ogden ninth

9.37: Nepryaeva is fifth at 1 ″ 79 from T. Weng

9.36: Diggins enters second place, Comarella is ninth at 13 “from Weng

9.35: T. Weng takes the lead, Kalvaa is fourth

9.35: Karlsson is second at 19 cents from Hennig at the finish

9.34: Hennig trims 8 ″ to Andersson at the finish and takes the lead

9.33: Fossesholm first at the finish in front of Kaelin

9.32: Hennig clearly ahead of the intermediate

9.31: Kaelin in front of Fossesholm in the intermediate

9.29: Everything is ready for the start of the women’s qualification. The first to start will be the Norwegian Fossesholm

9.26: In the women’s field at the start for Italy Cristina Pittin with 28, Caterina Ganz with 53, Greta Laurent with 54, Lucia Scardoni with 48, Anna Comarella with 12, Martina Di Centa with 61.

9.22: The Norwegians Myhrvold and Tiril Udnes Weng, the Slovenian Lampic and the Americans Kern and Diggins are the contenders for victory today.

9.19: Even in the women’s field there are many pretenders to victory: Sweden focuses on Dyvik who seems to be the only one to be able to play in the sprint of the national team that has dominated these formats in recent seasons.

9.16: In the men’s field yesterday Klaebo confirmed his superiority by triumphing in the 15 km free technique. The Norwegian is clearly in the lead in the Tour de Ski and today he is facing the sprint as a great favorite but nothing is said because the last two stages in Italy could really turn everything around.

9.13: This is the fourth of six rounds of the now usual itinerant race between the end and the beginning of the year, which moves to Germany after the first two stages held in Lenzerheide.

9.10: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live live broadcast of the fourth stage of the Tour de Ski 2021/2022, the classic technique sprint valid for the 2021-2022 Cross-Country Skiing World Cup scheduled in Oberstdorf

Program, timetables, TV and streaming of the Oberstdorf races – Program, timetables, TV and streaming of the tour de Ski 2021/2022 – Presentation of the men’s 15 km Oberstdorf – Presentation of the women’s sprint Oberstdorf – Italy at the Tour de Ski – Tour de Ski 2022 : the route and the 6 stages – Cross-country skiing World Cup calendar – The men’s World Cup ranking – The men’s Tour de Ski ranking – The women’s World Cup ranking – Women’s Tour de Ski ranking – Chronicle of the 15 km men of Oberstdorf – Chronicle of the women’s 10 km of Oberstdorf

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the fourth stage of the Tour de Ski 2021/2022, the classic technique sprint valid for the 2021-2022 Cross-Country Skiing World Cup scheduled in Oberstdorf. This is the fourth of six rounds of the by now usual itinerant race at the turn of the end and the beginning of the year, which moves to Germany after the first two stages disputed in Lenzerheide. And the XVI edition of the event born in the winter of 2006-07 and herald of an authentic internal revolution in cross-country skiing.

After the sprint in free technique that opened the 2021/2022 tour, now it’s up to Oberstdorf to sprint in classic technique. The opening round went to the Norwegian Klaebo in the men’s field and to the winner of last year’s Tour, the American Diggins. In the men’s field yesterday Klaebo confirmed his superiority by triumphing in the 15 km free technique. The Norwegian is clearly in the lead in the Tour de Ski and today he is facing the sprint as a great favorite but nothing is said because the last two stages in Italy could really turn everything around.

He is not yet the best Federico Pellegrino, the one seen so far this season but the condition is growing and even if the classic technique is not his favorite, the Aosta Valley player can aim for the final and be the protagonist but will have to deal with the great specialists of this format with the “usual” Johannes Hoesfjot Klaebo, the Russian Alexander Bolshunov and the Norwegian in better shape after Klaebo, Paal Golberg, second overall in the Tour de Ski. Attention also to the Russian Terentev who beat Klaebo in his debut and that, at the moment, he seems to be in a bit of a decline in condition but in classical technique he is very competitive.

There are also many contenders for victory in the women’s field: Sweden is aiming for Dyvik which seems the only one to be able to play in the sprints of the national team that has dominated these formats in recent seasons. The Norwegians Myhrvold and Tiril Udnes Weng, the Slovenian Lampic and the Americans Kern and Diggins are the contenders for victory today.

In the men’s field, Italy will have at the start Federico Pellegrino, Francesco De Fabiani, who focuses strongly on the general, Giandomenico Salvadori, Davide Graz, Maicol Rastelli, Michael Hellweger, Francesco De Fabiani, Giandomenico Salvadori, Martin Coradazzi and Paolo Ventura. Among the women on the way to Italy Cristina Pittin, Caterina Ganz, Greta Laurent, Lucia Scardoni, Anna Comarella, Martina Di Centa.

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE from the fourth stage of the Tour de Ski 2021/2022, the classic technique sprint valid for the 2021-2022 Cross-Country Skiing World Cup scheduled in Oberstdorf: news in real time, minute by minute, so as not to really miss a thing. It starts at 9.30 with the qualifications, from 12.00 the finals. Have a good fun.

Photo: Lapresse