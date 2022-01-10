Double blue Whatsapp ticks, how to deactivate them in two seconds

They are used to understand if we have read a message or viewed a content, but some of those double blue Whatsapp ticks just do not want them, here is how to remove them.

Whatsapp, the infamous blue check of messages it is something we have never been able to escape from until now. The thing concerns the messages read, with the double blue check Whatsapp that informs us of the reading of the messages that we have sent to a contact or to multiple contacts in a chat.

Instead – just for the record – a single gray check indicates that the message has been sent correctly, while the double gray check also informs us that this message is also received but that it has not yet been read by the person or by the people of our interest.

Although this very practical feature has been active for some years now, there are still some unwary who ignore its meaning and still apologize despite the message in question has been regularly read.

Double blue check Whatsapp, how to remove it in two seconds

In any case, for one reason or another, we may want to disable the presence of the double blue Whatsapp check. And there is a way to do it. The famous messaging application, which has been the most widespread in the world for years and years despite the fact that the competition is becoming more and more dense, allows us to be able to intervene in this sense.

You may also be interested in: Enough call centers, the safe methods to stop receiving calls

To disable the double blue check of messages, all we have to do is go to Settings and from here follow a few more steps. The necessary path to take must then lead us to Privacy and Read Confirmations. That is the ticks.

You may also be interested in: Write in bold and italics on Whatsapp, just a second

You may also be interested in: WA scam, beware of this contact taking over your account

Here we can activate or deactivate them at will. In the latter case, all our contacts will always see gray ticks next to the content they have sent us, including messages, photos, videos and audio files.

And so they will never know if we have actually visualized the whole thing. In all this, it is good to consult in the meantime the list of devices on which Whatsapp will cease to work in the course of 2022.