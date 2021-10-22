Double Bocci Johnson & Statham. Naples beats Del Debbio and Formigli – Primaonline

The Rai1 fiction is approaching the final episode exceeding 20.6% and leaving the film in the first tv on Canale5, of the Fast & Furious saga, at a distance. In the challenge of political talks, Del Debbio this time sprinting on Formigli (6.4% to 6.2% overlapping). Tv8 is strong with the Europa League.

Marco Bocci beats Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham and Rai1 has the better very clearly on Canale 5. Corrado Formigli this time does not surpass Paolo Del Debbio in the challenge of political talks. And so, after three La7 victories, the Rete4 program returns to prevail. These are some of the results elaborated by Auditel meters on the TV evening of Thursday 21 October. He won the penultimate episode of the fiction directed by Cinzia Th. Torrini by a large margin, ‘Fino ultima beats’ broadcast on the public flagship. Canale5 defended itself badly with the first tv of the latest film in the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga.

The overall context was rich in options and genres. With a ‘bilocation’ in the shows. Marco Giallini was aired both in the Home Visit of ‘X Factor’ on Sky Uno (as an assistant to Manuele Agnelli), and (obviously) in the last episode of ‘He is worse than me’, conducted together with Giorgio Panariello on Rai3 .

The rest of the generalist grid proposed Napoli-Legia Warsaw in the clear on Tv8 (and the rest of the matches on Sky and Dazn). And then there was ‘Marta’, the docufilm on the crime of Sapienza on Rai2, and then a cult film with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo on Italia 1 (‘Ask me if I’m happy), as well as the new appointment with’ The farmer looks wife ‘on Nove. This is the ranking for prime time plays.

Marco Bocci and Violante Placido, among the protagonists of Up to the last beat

On Rai Uno the fiction ‘Up to the last beat’, with Marco Bocci, Violante Placido, Bianca Guaccero, Loretta Goggi and Fortunato Cerlino in the cast, received 4.177 million spectators and 20.6% share.

Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham

On Channel 5 the first TV film ‘Fast & Furious – Hobbs and Shaw’, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, obtained 1.9 million viewers and 10.8%.

The start of Napoli-Legia, at the San Paolo now renamed Diego Maradona

On TV8 the Europa League match, ‘Napoli-Legia Warsaw’, won by the Neapolitans for three to zero, won 1.152 million spectators and a 5% share.

Carlo Taormina and Enrico Montesano, among the guests of Dritto and Rovescio

On Rete4 the new episode of ‘Dritto e Rovescio’ with Paolo Del Debbio running and among the guests Licia Ronzulli, Daniela Santanché, Giulio Granato, Giuseppe Cruciani, Alessandro Cecchi Paone, Enrico Montesano, Emanuele Fiano, Rita Dalla Chiesa, Carlo Taormina, Karina Mohual, Maurizio Belpietro and Gianfranco Librandi, convinced 1.058 million spectators with a 6.4% share.

Bernard-Henri Lévy, yesterday at Corrado Formigli

On La7 the new episode of ‘Piazzapulita’ with Corrado Formigli in charge and among the guests Bernard-Henri Lévy, Franco Cardini, Mario Calabresi, Guido Crosetto, Annalisa Cuzzocrea, Francesco Cancellato (with another Fanpage investigation), Federico Rampini, Stefano Zurlo, Laura Boldrini and Gianluigi Paragone, totaled 1.013 million spectators and 6.1%.

A frame of Ask me if I’m happy

On Italia1 film ‘Ask me if I’m happy’ with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo and Marina Massironi, Silvana Fallisi and Giuseppe Battiston in the cast, it attracted 914 thousand spectators and 4.2%.

Yesterday was last episode of He is worse than me

On Rai3 the last episode of the show ‘He is worse than me’, with Marco Giallini and Giorgio Panariello to lead, and guests of the episode Fiorella Mannoia, Francesca Reggiani, Massimiliano Bruno, Simona Molinari, Umberto Maria Giardini (Moltheni), Maria Di Biase and Corrado Nuzzo, found 852 thousand spectators with a 4% share.

Marco Giallini with Manuel Agnelli at the X Factor Home Visits

On SkyUno the new episode of ‘X-Factor’, with Ludovico Tersigni in place of Alessandro Cattelan and with Emma, ​​Hell Raton, Mika and Manuel Agnelli who during the Home Visit they chose the twelve competitors who will compete in live shows, had 622 thousand spectators overall and 2.4% share.

Marta Russo, her story in the first Rai2 Crime Doc

On Rai2 the docufilm ‘Marta – Il delitto della Sapienza’, the first of a series of works in the Crime Doc series, centered on the murder of Marta Russo, obtained 589 thousand spectators and 2.7%.

Gabriele Corsi, running Il Contadino looking for a wife

On Nove, the new edition of ‘Il Contadino looks for a wife’, with Gabriele Corsi running it, attracted 459 thousand spectators and a 2% share.