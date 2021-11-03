Double bonus without ISEE of € 700 to have at Christmas! For who?

While the Italian government is working to better elaborate the new text that will make up the Budget Law for next year, the executive team has already made available a double bonus without ISEE worth 700 euros that can be obtained and used by everyone, also for the Christmas holidays.

Indeed, this double bonus without ISEE of 700 euros goes to differentiate compared to that series of economic contributions and bonuses that were entirely intended for a part of the population that had been most severely affected by the crisis following the epidemiological emergency of the Coronavirus, or that constituted by workers, usually managed by the National Insurance Institute Social as well as by the Revenue Agency.

Specifically, the double bonus without the ISEE you are talking about a lot in recent weeks is configured as a benefit aimed on the one hand to families and Italian citizens who could thus spend a day differently, even during the Christmas period. On the other hand, the same bonus to have for Christmas will also be able to support two sectors particularly marked by the spread of Covid-19 and by the restrictive measures taken by the executive team in order to contain the increase in infections.

In fact, we are talking about the tourism sector as well as that linked to spas, which were actually among the first areas to be marked by government limitations during the epidemiological emergency of the Coronavirus.

Therefore, in the following article, more in-depth information will be offered on the characteristics of each of these two economic supports which, combined with each other, have actually gone to constitute a double bonus without ISEE that can be used by citizens, in view of the holidays. Christmas. In this sense, the aspects that distinguish the essential requirements and conditions of each of these will also be disclosed in the next paragraphs. two bonuses without ISEE with a total value of 700 euros.

As anticipated in the introduction of the article, for this last period of 2021, the Italian government of Draghi has thought to a double bonus without ISEE with a total value of 700 euros, which can be used by Italian families and citizens also during the upcoming Christmas holidays.

It is, in fact, a decision that had already been taken in part by the executive team previously led by the now former Italian premier Giuseppe Conte, through the approval and publication of the so-called Relaunch Decree, or the decree-law number 34 published on May 19, number 34. In this sense, the the previous Conte government had approved the introduction of the so-called Holiday Bonus.

Subsequently, only after the formation of the new team of the Italian executive, led by the current Prime Minister Mario Draghi, did the introduction and structuring of a new bonus addressed to all Italian citizens, which took the name of Bonus Terme.

Therefore, specifically what leads to the emergence of a double bonus is given by the combination of both bonuses and economic contributions, on the one hand the holiday bonus, whose requests have only been processed and approved, on the other hand the spa bonus. , still waiting for the famous click day.

In this regard, the objective of the Italian government was to offer Italian citizens an important opportunity to be able to spend the Christmas period taking advantage of great concessions to use accommodation services as well as for spend a day in a spa, dedicated to relaxation and well-being.

In order to better understand and highlight all the characteristics and peculiarities that currently distinguish the new double bonus to have without ISEE, the total amount of which could reach up to 700 euros to be able to use and spend even during the Christmas period, it is also advisable to retrace all the characteristics and peculiar elements that currently distinguish on the one hand the spa bonus that may be requested in the coming weeks, on the other hand the holiday bonus, whose click- day has already occurred in the past year.

As for the so-called holiday bonus 2021, this important benefit it was actually approved following the approval and relative entry into force of decree-law number 126 published in the Official Gazette last year. In this regard, this economic contribution prepared by the Conte government allows you to obtain and use a discount of 500 euros, so as to take advantage of tourist services linked and made available by different accommodation facilities located within the boundaries of the entire National territory.

As regards, instead, the 2021 spa bonus, this was introduced following the approval and entry into force of the decree of 1 July 2021 introduced by the MISE, or the Ministry of Economic Development. In this sense, the Ministry has decided to provide for the recognition of a discount equal to 100 percent from a maximum expense of 200 euros, to benefit from the wellness and personal care services made available in spa facilities directly accredited by INVITALIA.

At the same time, to better understand who are the recipients who will actually be able to take advantage of the double bonus without ISEE with a total value of 700 euros during the Christmas period, it is necessary to refer to the audience of possible beneficiaries for each of the bonuses provided, both as regards the holiday bonus and as regards the spa bonus.

Therefore, with regard to the 2021 holiday bonus, it is necessary to specify that this facility can be used by citizens who intend to spend their holidays in an Italian accommodation facility. In this sense, the Italian families pwill be able to book their stay in one of the following categories of accommodation: tourist villages, agritourisms, hotels, various types of hotels, holiday homes, campsites, bed and breakfasts.

Furthermore, the Draghi Government subsequently approved the possibility for those Italian families who have obtained the vouchers linked to the 2021 holiday bonus, to take advantage of the discount even in cases in which the services granted by travel agencies and packages linked to tours are used. operator.

Instead, with regard specifically to the provisions provided in the decree linked to the 2021 spa bonus, the Ministry of Economic Development has established that the benefit with a maximum value of 200 euros can be used by citizens living within the borders. national territories, regardless of the ISEE value. However, the voucher obtained following the submission of the application for the 2021 spa bonus can actually be used exclusively at those spas and those structures dedicated to wellness that have joined this initiative.

It should also be pointed out that the citizens they will turn out to be eligible for the 2021 spa bonus and who therefore intend to use it at an accredited facility located in the Italian territory, will be able to use the various types of services granted within the facility, as long as they are related to the beauty or wellness sector, therefore excluding those relating to catering services.

With reference to the methods of requesting and recognizing the 2021 holiday bonus, it is necessary to underline that unfortunately, despite the great success achieved last year on the occasion of the famous click-day, the Italian government previously led by former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has unfortunately decided to do not start again the telematic procedure aimed at accepting requests to get a new holiday bonus also during this year.

A further clarification relating to the holiday bonus with a maximum value of 500 euros also concerns the fact that this facilitation was arranged exclusively for those families who they had reached an ISEE with a maximum value of 40 thousand euros. However, as regards the actual amounts that distinguished this bonus, in this case the reference was not made with regard to the ISEE of each applicant nucleus, but with reference to the composition of the family nucleus itself.

For this reason, as regards those households with only one member, the holiday bonus assumed the value of 150 euros, and then doubled in the case of households with two components, which could therefore benefit from a contribution equal to 300 euros. Finally, only for those families that were particularly numerous, therefore composed of three or even more than three members within the nucleus, the 2021 holiday bonus offered the possibility to benefit from a discount of 500 euros.

In the case of the 2021 holiday bonus, the final deadline that was set to be able to request the 2021 holiday bonus, was unfortunately set for the end of December of the past year, 2020. However, after some moments of uncertainty and The executive team’s indecision has however decided to extend the period of use granted to beneficiaries of the discount of the 2021 holiday bonus, for the whole current year, therefore until 31 December 2021.

In order to obtain the voucher and use it at one of the many accredited accommodation facilities, it is necessary to consult the link https://io.italia.it/bonus-vacanze/, to generate the appropriate QR-Code.

Instead, it will be necessary to wait until November 8 for those who intend to request e participate in the famous click day to get the 2021 spa bonus.