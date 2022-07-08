Sports

Double by Joao Rojas at Monterrey in Mexico

tricolors

Joao Rojas showed crack goals in the practice of Monterrey CF.

It was the most recent million-dollar transfer abroad and Ecuadorian winger Joao Rojas already had his debut at Monterrey CF in Mexico last week. It was only a few minutes but surely after what was shown on the last day of training he will have more minutes, the ‘tricolor’ scored two great goals for all tastes.

This Thursday the goals of Joao Rojas went viral on networks, the first with a great individual day eluding several rivals and under the pressure of a scoreboard he took out a roulette wheel to avoid it and defined over the goalkeeper to generate applause from his teammates.

In the second, showing off his technique, he received a center into the area and took out a Chilean that again generated applause from his teammates. Rojas played five minutes in the debut vs. Santos Laguna last day.

The Ecuadorian arrived at Monterrey for more than 3 million dollars and hopes to continue adding minutes in Mexico to arrive with the possibility of being one of the 26 players of the Ecuadorian team in Qatar 2022.

