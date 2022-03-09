Double Covid damage to kidneys, problems can last for months – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 09 – Sars-CoV-2 infection can also affect the kidneys of healthy people, aggravating the course of the disease, so much so that one in 4 deaths from Covid-19 had acute kidney damage. And the consequences of Sars-Cov-2 on these organs, often underestimated and little known, also continue in the convalescence phase: those suffering from Long Covid, in fact, have a greater risk of developing kidney problems. The virus can directly infect kidney cells and cause cell damage in people with normal kidney function prior to infection. The impact of the pandemic on the kidneys is one of the themes at the center of NefroFocus, the conference to be held in Rome on 25 and 26 March, close to World Kidney Day which is celebrated on 10 March.

In early 2020, doctors from Wuhan China had reported acute kidney failure linked to Sars-CoV-2 infection in patients. After 2 years, studies have shown that this appears in a share between 24 and 57% of hospitalized for Covid-19, but it can also reach 80% among those in need of intensive care. From the report of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) on a sample of about 7,900 who died from Covid, 24.9% reported acute kidney damage. The causes of these damages are due to both direct and indirect effects.

“The virus – explains Massimo Morosetti, president of the Italian Kidney Foundation (FIR) and director of UOC Nephrology of the Grassi Hospital in Rome – causes an indirect effect on the kidneys, determined by the widespread inflammatory response that causes the release of inflammatory mediators in the blood , the accumulation of which is toxic to the kidneys “. But Sars-Cov-2 also arrives directly in the kidneys that abound in ACE2 receptors, the gateway for the virus to cells. “The latest evidence – he continues – shows that the virus can directly infect kidney cells and cause a process of fibrosis”.

In addition, the inflammation can persist for months. Recent research of 89,000 U.S. veterans shows a 50% decline in kidney function, in many cases up to a year after Sars-Cov-2 infection. (HANDLE).

